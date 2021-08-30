New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Smart Baby Monitor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Sales Channel, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103239/?utm_source=GNW

Several governments across MEA region support the growth of childcare services, and the announcement of public policies to reconcile work and family is supporting the development of daycare/childcare centers in MEA. Additionally, the rise in employment of women is forcing the parents to put their babies in the childcare/daycare centers during their absence at home. Different organizations are offering corporate childcare centers to help their employees to focus on their work, alongside allowing them to monitor their babies in office. The corporate childcare centers are managed or sponsored by employers. They are providing either in-house childcare centers or entering partnerships with local childcare centers to deliver fascinating facilities to attract high-potential candidates and retain top-performing employees. Furthermore, at locations where it is unable to offer on-site nursery facilities, the different companies have signed a partnership agreement with local childcare centers. Therefore, such initiatives taken by the corporates are boosting the adoption of smart baby monitoring devices across MEA.

In case of COVID-19, MEA is highly affected especially South Africa.Market in the MEA is majorly affected by the disruption in the supply chain.



Owing to the various containment measures initiated by the government, the supply and distribution of electronics equipment have been hampered.The demand for smart baby monitor has weakened over the past couple of months, which has impacted the revenue streams of smart baby monitor players operating in this region.



Further, the electronics equipment industry is likely to pick up pace sooner as governments across MEA lifted various containment measures steadily to revive the economy. The production of the electronics equipment is anticipated to gain pace from 2021, which is further foreseen to positively influence the electronics equipment manufacturing including hardware components of smart baby monitor.

Based on type, video monitor device segment dominated the MEA smart baby monitor market in 2020.Video monitoring devices include cameras, sensors, and smartphones, among others.



Video cameras provide parents with an access to their children’s status through live videos, allowing them to monitor their children efficiently and securely when they are away from home.The video monitoring device check the baby’s activity, feeding schedule, and nap time.



Several video monitoring devices for smart baby monitoring are integrated with capabilities such as automatic mobile notifications, two-way audio communication, and temperature sensors. Video monitoring devices’ advantages such as customizable, secured, and integrating capabilities are expected to drive the growth of the MEA smart baby monitor market.

The overall MEA smart baby monitor market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the MEA smart baby monitor market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA smart baby monitor market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA smart baby monitor market. Angelcare, Babysense (Hisense), Dorel Industries, Motorola Mobility LLC, Owlet Baby Care, PAMPERS?P&G, Philips, Samsung, Snuza, Summer Infant, and Vtech are among a few players operating in the MEA smart baby monitor market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103239/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________