Food Inclusions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, by Form by Application

Food inclusions can also enhance the sensory qualities of food products.



Food inclusions are additional food ingredients that give value to food items.Food inclusions are becoming more popular since they can impart any desired flavor and texture, increasing the appeal of food products.



Food inclusions that help impart health advantages to products are becoming more popular. Furthermore, food inclusions find vast applications in dairy and frozen desserts, bakery products, breakfast cereals, chocolate and confectionery products, and others.



Based on type, the food inclusions market is sub-segmented into chocolates, fruit and nuts, flavored sugar and caramels, and others.The chocolates segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020 and the fruits and nuts segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Chocolate inclusions include chocolate shavings and chunks, granella, crispy bites, chocolate flakes, chocolate vermicelli, and chocolate curls that can add a pop of color, mild or strong flavor, and unique textures to confectioneries, bakery products and pastries, and ice cream and dairy products. Further, continuous rise in demand for chocolate-flavored food products among consumers regardless of their age and gender is a major factor driving the market for chocolate inclusion segment.





Based on region, the food inclusions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share in the market.



The demand for food inclusions is surging in Europe owing to the food inclusions market in the Europe region is mainly attributed to the region’s large-scale production and domestic consumption of food inclusions, which is fueled by food & beverage manufacturers’ urge for product innovation with the use of novel ingredients to cater to consumer indulgence. According to a report published by Food Drink Europe, the food & beverages industry in Europe accounted for ~US$ 1,463.5 billion in 2020, making it one of the largest manufacturing industries in Europe. The growth of this industry is driven by the rising demand for convenience food, frozen food, and RTE meals, which is boosting the demand for food inclusions.



Some of the key players operating in the food inclusions market are ADM; AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG; Barry Callebaut; Cargill, Incorporated; Georgia Nut Company; Kerry Group PLC; Puratos; Sensient Technologies; Taura Natural Ingredients LTD; and Meadow Foods.



The size of overall global food inclusions market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the food inclusions market.

