The private LTE market in MEA is expected to reach US$ 1,131.66 million by 2028 from US$ 406.78 million in 2021

Therefore, businesses are looking forward for wireless connectivity. This aspect is creating lucrative opportunities for both LTE/5G private wireless networks that play a vital role in fulfilling aforesaid demand. In addition, industries such as education, healthcare, energy, transportation, and manufacturing are widely adopting these networks. Additionally, debut of new industrial and residential use cases of private LTE in near future is among the other factors expected to bolster the growth of the MEA private LTE market.

The MEA private LTE market for the TDD segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.Time division duplex (TDD) does not require paired spectrum, as transmission and receiving take place at the same channel.



It has a low hardware cost as no diplexer is needed to isolate the receiver and transmitter.The propagation is same in both the direction.



Due to the high-speed nature of the data, the communicating parties cannot tell that the transmissions are intermittent. The transmissions are concurrent rather than simultaneous.

The MEA private LTE market is majorly affected by the disruption in the national and international supply chains.The shutdown of country borders has disturbed the supply chain of several components and parts required in energy & utilities, and power plants.



However, despite of adverse consequences of COVID-19 outbreak, MEA is putting efforts to commercialize better connectivity solutions across the region.The LTE and 5G penetration in MEA has increased with growing number of mobile subscribers.



Therefore, countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are highly inclining toward 5G. Demand for 5G is bolstering the MEA private LTE market growth.

The overall MEA private LTE market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the MEA private LTE market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the MEA private LTE market. Cisco Systems, Inc; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Huawei Technologies Co.,Ltd.; Samsung Group; CommScope Inc; NetNumber, Inc.; Star Solutions; and Sierra Wireless, Inc. are among the players operating in the market.

