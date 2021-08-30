New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Application and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103234/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and lifestyle-related diseases, and rising product launches and development for data management. However, the high cost of point-of-care data management systems hinders the market growth.

Point-of-care (POC) data management software is a platform used in various critical care settings in the hospital, such as intensive care unit (ICU), operating room (OR), and emergency department (ED).It facilitates the patients’ health data management and analysis.



Also, the growth of the Middle East and Africa point-of-care data management software market is likely to proceed with the help of the introduction of new products into the market, which aim to deliver inexpensive care at the facilities located at the closest-possible distances from the patients’ location.New technologies or products are being refined and improved to deliver easier-to-use devices with incremental improvements in analytical performance.



Moreover, the market growth is attributed to the increasing strategies such as product innovations, mergers, and acquisitions by the key players to expand their reach and stay competitive in the market.For instance, in March 2020, Siemens Healthineers and Marienhaus Hospital Group entered in a partnership, with an option to extend for an additional five years.



Siemens Healthineers has planned for a digital strategy to interconnect 18 hospitals with Marienhaus to streamline clinical processes. Such advancements in newly launched devices would propel the overall market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has shown substantial effects in Middle East and Africa.The pandemic has adversely affected the new software launch activities in countries across the region.



Apart from this, a huge population already faced a growing burden of noncommunicable diseases, making them more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.Moreover, South Africa reported rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases along with other nations across the world.



Currently, the country recorded more than 16 lakh positive cases and around 56,363 deaths.Thus, the manufacturers in the country are not able to take organic or inorganic initiative for the point-of-care data management software market growth.



Thus, the factor is likely to hamper the partial growth of the market.

The Middle East and Africa point-of-care data management software market, based on application, is segmented into infectious disease devices, glucose monitoring, coagulation monitoring, urinalysis, cardiometabolic monitoring, cancer markers, and hematology.In 2019, the glucose monitoring product segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the cancer markers segment would register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa point-of-care data management software market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals/critical care units, diagnostic centres, and clinics/outpatient.In 2019, the hospitals/critical care units segment held the largest share of the market.



The market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Middle East and Africa point-of-care data management software market are the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Diabetes Education Society of South Africa (DESSA), and National Health Insurance (NHI).

