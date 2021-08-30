New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103233/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth is attributed to the factors such as increasing demand for upgraded healthcare services and rising technological developments in automation equipment. However, the reluctance to adopt pharmacy automation systems by healthcare professionals is expected to be restrain the market growth.

The pharmacy automation involves the mechanization of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings.The objective is to reduce errors in medical prescriptions and optimize patient safety.



According to estimates by United Nations report 2019, the number of geriatric persons (60+) is expected to double by 2050 in Middle East.The demand for healthcare services is increasing in the region owing to surging geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.



Therefore, hospitals are struggling to keep up owing to the labour shortages.Pharmacy and nursing staff require modern technology tools to perform their jobs efficiently without compromising on patient safety or care quality.



The automated medication dispensing systems reduce workloads and add a higher level of security, tracking, and accountability. Also, the companies operating in the pharmaceutical market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to increase their market share across Middle East and Africa. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are also providing exciting opportunities for the pharmacy automation equipment market. Technological advancements and integration of AI are expected to drive the adoption of pharmacy automation equipment during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has shown substantial effects on Middle East and Africa.The region has recorded an increasing number of COVID-19 patients who are being admitted to intensive care units (ICU).



Also, the rising number of medications are imposing multiple diagnostic and therapeutic challenges on stressed healthcare systems and is leading to rise in medication errors. Thus, rising ICU admissions during the outbreak are boosting the growth of the pharmacy automatic equipment market in Middle East and Africa.

The Middle East and Africa pharmacy automation equipment market, by type, is segmented into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging & labelling systems, automated storage & retrieval systems, automated compounding devices, and tabletop tablet counters. The automated medication dispensing systems segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the automated compounding devices segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the Middle East and Africa pharmacy automation equipment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others. The hospital pharmacy segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the retail pharmacy segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Middle East and Africa pharmacy automation equipment market are Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), and Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103233/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________