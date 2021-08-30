Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dublin, IRELAND

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a) Name Valerie Sheehan
 
2 Reason for the notification

 
a) Position/status Person closely associated with John Sheehan, Non-Executive Director
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Irish Continental Group plc

 
b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of instrument
Identification code 		ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b) Nature of the transaction   Market purchase

 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Prices(s)                        Volume(s)
  €4.30                               10,000
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
e) Date of the transaction 27 August 2021

 
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland

 
