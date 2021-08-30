Proactive news headlines including Australis Capital, First Mining, Boosh Plant-Based Brands, Fobi AI and Ketamine One

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Canada Silver Cobalt Work inks option agreement to acquire 610 hectares, known as the Tinney property within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Altaley Mining delivers C$7.6M in income during 2Q thanks to strong output from its Campo Morado mine

Australis Capital sees 1Q revenue soar on full quarter of ALPS results, Green Therapeutics-related management fee

Arrow Exploration reports second-quarter financials showing positive cash position of $4.6 million as of June 30, 2021

C3 Metals says its Bellas Gate project in Jamaica shows strong potential for porphyry and epithermal copper and gold

First Mining says JV partner completes stage two earn-in for Pickle Crow Gold Project in Ontario, Canada

Agra Ventures receives test results for four successful cannabis batches from its Delta greenhouse

BioHarvest Sciences closes first tranche of previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of around C$3.080M

Thesis Gold intersects visible gold and adds a second drill rig at its Ranch project in British Columbia

Boosh Plant-Based Brands completes studio kitchen; begins filming content

Fobi AI completes integration of its Fobi Platform with Shopify

Nova Royalty closes acquisition of Aranzazu mine royalty for US$9M

Ketamine One says subsidiary expanding with new veteran-focused clinics in Canada

Predictmedix inks partnership deal to deploy its Safe Entry Stations in India’s public sector

XPhyto launches first commercial biosensor for oral disease

Thunderbird Entertainment confirms Bell has renewed Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue: 401 and Mud Mountain Haulers

PharmaDrug says experienced pharma analyst and executive David Kideckel is joining its board

Plurilock Security sees revenue skyrocket to C$8.6M in 2Q as Aurora Systems acquisition pays off

Aequus Pharmaceuticals achieves its second-highest quarterly revenue to date

Goldseek Resources receives maiden drill results from Bonanza; details follow-up plans

American Battery Metals announces appointment of its current chief technology officer Ryan Melsert as its new CEO

The Valens Company expands its manufacturing agreement with a Top 5 Canadian LP

Empower Clinics sees 2Q revenue skyrocket over 1,000% after its acquisition of Kai Medical powers growth

i-80 Gold intersects high-grade gold in open pit drilling at Granite Creek Property in Nevada

PlantX Life sees its 1Q revenue surpass C$4M on rising product demand

Aurion Resources says drilling has restarted at its Risti and Launi properties in Finland

First Cobalt ends 2Q with working capital of $14.7M

Jack Nathan Medical announces acquisition of its second medical clinic in British Columbia, Canada

Cloud Dx says its chief medical officer Dr Sonny Kohli has joined the IEEE SA Telehealth IC Working Groups; seeks new CFO

Argentina Lithium & Energy engages Miles Rideout as its new vice president of Exploration

Else Nutrition receives Good Housekeeping’s Parenting Award for 2021 for its Plant-Based Completed Nutrition for Toddlers product

Bam Bam Resources arranges non-brokered private placement of up to $1.9 million

Recruiter.com completes the acquisition of flexible talent provider Novo Group

Esports Entertainment says VIE.bet esports betting brand becomes official partners of Brazilian professional gaming organization, SG esports

