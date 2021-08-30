Ritter Insurance Marketing Acquires Executive Resource Insurance Network, Expands in Florida

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Insurance Marketing (Ritter), a national leader in Medicare and life insurance contracts and sales technology, has announced its purchase of Executive Resource Insurance Network (ERIN), an independent wholesale brokerage agency in Sarasota, Florida.



The purchase increases Ritter’s distribution network in one of the most valuable markets in the senior insurance industry. Through the new partnership, agents working with ERIN will receive access to industry-leading technology, like the Ritter Platform CRM and Medicareful enrollment platform, and wide-ranging training and sales support.

“We’ve worked with Justin and Debby Miedema from ERIN for many years as we’ve grown our presence in the Florida market,” Ritter CEO Craig Ritter said. “We’re excited to bring their regional expertise in-house and provide agents in Florida with a complete package of resources developed specifically to improve the way they do business.”

ERIN is focused on connecting individuals and businesses who are looking for insurance products with the right professional to help them. Ritter’s vast resources will provide even more opportunities to leverage ERIN’s network of skilled agents in the region.

“Like Ritter, our goal has always been to give our agents the best service and technology experience possible, and no one does it better than them,” ERIN President Justin Miedema said. “Their values mirror ours. Integrity is important in this business and I know I can always count on them to do the right thing. We are very excited to now be part of the Ritter team and look forward to all the opportunities this relationship opens for our agents.”

Under the terms of the acquisition, the Miedema’s organization will become Executive Resource Insurance Network (ERIN), part of the Ritter Insurance Marketing Family of Companies. Justin will continue as President of ERIN, and Debby will continue as a sales consultant operating out of the Sarasota office along with other staff.

About Ritter Insurance Marketing

Ritter Insurance Marketing is a field marketing organization supporting independent insurance agents in the senior health and life insurance markets. Based in Harrisburg, Pa., Ritter has satellite offices in Bayside, NY; Omaha, NE; Scottsdale, AZ; Reisterstown, MD; and Medina, OH. More than 230 full-time Ritter employees support the business of thousands of independent insurance agents in all 50 states. Ritter's proprietary software development and agent service departments develop and market leading business solutions for insurance agents. For more information, visit www.ritterim.com.

About Executive Resource Insurance Network (ERIN)

Executive Resource Insurance Network (ERIN) is an independent wholesale brokerage agency in Sarasota, Florida. ERIN provides back-office support and resources to a broad network of insurance agents in the senior market. They specialize in Medicare, long-term care, and life insurance products. For more information, visit www.erinusa.com.