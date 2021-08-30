Secure Technology Alliance Announces 2022 Payments Summit Showcasing Significant Industry Topics

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today announced the 2022 Payments Summit, the only payments event providing practical, actionable guidance that can be used to develop strategies for implementing trending or new payments technologies.



The 14th Annual Payments Summit will be held February 28 – March 3, 2022, at the Little America Hotel in the heart of Salt Lake City, Utah. Registration discounts are available until January 7, 2022. For more details and to register, visit https://www.stapayments.com/.

The U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting will once again be co-located at the Payments Summit. The Forum meeting brings together hundreds of payments industry leaders from global and domestic networks, financial institutions, merchants and processors, allowing attendees to explore cross-industry business opportunities.

Attend the Premier Payments Event of the Year

The four-day event will explore emerging technologies and leading topics impacting the payments market. It will include immersive educational sessions, valuable networking opportunities and practical industry council and working committee discussions.

“For over a decade industry thought leaders from the Secure Technology Alliance and U.S. Payments Forum have converged on the Payments Summit to gain insight, unlock new business prospects and propel the payments industry into the future,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “This year we will take an in-depth look at key themes across the payments landscape including authentication, fraud prevention and new advancements in FinTech.”

Attendees will have access to engaging panels from over 100 industry-leading speakers and walk away with a greater understanding of what shapes the payments space today, as well as strategies for moving the industry forward. This year’s Payment Summit will touch on several major topics, including:

An assessment of the current payments landscape from issuers and merchants

Payments and the Internet of Things (IoT)

The latest authentication and fraud trends

Emerging payment technologies

Payments professionals such as financial institution payment leaders, retailers, FinTech disruptors, payment solution providers, mobile payment providers, payment networks, fraud experts and transit payment professionals are encouraged to attend.

