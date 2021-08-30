NETA Welcomes A-Rent as a Corporate Alliance Partner

PORTAGE, Mich., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is pleased to announce A-Rent Test Equipment as its newest NETA Corporate Alliance Partner.



As a selective group of industry leading companies, NETA Corporate Alliance Partners make exceptionally important contributions to support the mission of the association. Suppliers of vital equipment and services, these organizations maintain awareness of testing industry needs and trends and are often at the forefront of pioneering next-generation technologies and business models that move the industry forward.

“We’re happy to welcome A-Rent to the family of NETA Corporate Alliance Partners,” says Jim Cialdea, Chair, NETA Alliance Program Committee. “NETA Corporate Alliance Partners provide invaluable support and resources that drive our industry to achieve the highest standards of quality, professionalism and safety. They are a critical element in furthering the NETA mission.”

Headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois, A-Rent Test Equipment provides nationwide rentals from a multimillion-dollar fleet of test equipment from top OEMs and utilizes an advanced cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to enable smooth rental logistics and asset management. The company prides itself on having the youngest rental fleet in the industry and equipment that is functionally tested on specimen apparatus before each rental. A-Rent is the source for the equipment and expertise needed to support testing of relays, transformers, cabling, circuit breakers and more.

A-Rent Test Equipment joins seven other distinguished organizations as part of the invitation-only Corporate Alliance Partner Program. Other companies include intellirent, Protec Equipment Resources, AVO Training Institute, Utility Relay Company, Doble Engineering Company, OMICRON, and Circuit Breaker Sales, LLC.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Contact: Katie Polzin

NETA —InterNational Electrical Testing Association

Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)

kpolzin@netaworld.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdfd8662-6c4b-404d-a07e-28ac4b917947