Organic Feed Market Size Worth USD 12.6 Billion by 2026 at 7.2% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Feed Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Organic Feed Market Information by Source, Form, Livestock, and Region - Forecast till 2026”, the market is estimated to reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2026 at 7.2% CAGR.

Market Scope

Organic feed is free of chemicals like pesticides, hormones, antibiotics, and other potentially dangerous elements. Organic farming procedures are utilized to source the materials used in the manufacturing of organic feed, such as cereals and grains, oilseeds, and forage. In many nations, organic farming is becoming more popular, thanks to government backing.

Competitive Landscape

The distinguished players in the organic feed market are

Jones Feed Mills Ltd (UK)

The Organic Feed Company (UK)

Modesto Milling Inc. (US)

Scratch and Peck Feeds Mill (US)

Land O'Lakes, Inc. (US)

Forfarmers N.V. (Netherlands)

Ranch-Way Feeds (US)

Wolcottville Organic Livestock Feed (US)

Kreamer Feed, Inc. (US)

Aller Aqua A/S (Denmark)

B&W Feeds Ltd (UK)

HI Peak Feeds Ltd (UK)

Country Heritage Feeds (Australia)

Yorktown Organics, LLC (US)

Feedex Companies (US)

Market Drivers

Natural and organic food goods that are free of chemicals are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. As a result, the expansion of organic feed in animal husbandry is being driven by increased demand for organic food items, such as meat, poultry, and dairy food products. Increased organic cropland across the globe, new companies entering the organic feed market, and the development of novel products contribute to the growth of organic livestock farming techniques.

Market Restraints

The market is estimated to see a restriction in its growth impetus due to the high prices of organic feed, as opposed to the other options during the coming period.

COVID 19 Analysis

The coronavirus crisis has severely harmed animal feed supply, even though demand has remained relatively consistent. The closing of restaurants around the world has also had a negative impact on the animal feed sector. Manufacturers have been forced to reassess their strategies and tactics in light of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, which has caused a radical shift in consumer buying patterns. Aquaculture, lamb production, beef, and veal production are among the worst-affected industries. Farmers in the aquaculture industry and cattle manufacturers in the EU have stated for crisis management methods to help alleviate the effects of COVID-19. Aquaculture growers are mostly seeking private storage aid as a mitigation tool. However, companies such as Bell & Evans, a family-owned premium chicken company, have announced a $500 million investment in US organic-certified grains as part of a sourcing agreement with Cargill to convert 50,000 acres of conventional corn and soybean cultivation to USDA Certified Organic. The project will last for five years. Animal feed will be made from the crops for Bell & Evan's organic chicken line. Cargill, a long-time supplier to the chicken producer, will be the company's sole source of organic grain. Cargill will use subsidized organic crop advisory services given by organic pioneer Rodale Institute to encourage US farmers to migrate acreage from conventional to organic management under the terms of the deal.

Market Segmentation

The cereals & grains segment accounted for the chief market share in the forecast period in the source segment.

In the form segment, the pellets this segment accounted for the largest market share in the upcoming period. Pellets are straightforward in terms of their handling, more palatable, and usually lead to improved feeding when compared to other forms.

In the livestock segment, poultry accounted for a momentous market share in the duration of the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Because of the strong knowledge and demand for organic food products among the public, Europe dominated the worldwide organic feed market in 2019. In addition, the region's high concentration of established competitors in the organic feed industry is propelling market expansion. The production of swine, broiler, and aqua feed is rapidly increasing in Europe, boosting the organic feed market. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market. It is the world's largest feed producer and consumer, with China playing a key role. In 2019, China produced roughly USD 94.06 billion in animal feed. Organic farming practices are becoming more popular, and livestock producers are becoming more aware of them, which is expected to help the APAC market's growth. For instance, DLG, Danish Agro, and DLF, three major stakeholders in the Danish agriculture sector, are partnering on a new feed protein biorefinery. Danish agriculture has been working hard to develop locally produced protein alternatives in order to minimize the country's reliance on imported soy. Biorefined Denmark Limited, a joint venture, will create concentrated protein from grass, clover, and alfalfa. The plant will be operational in May of this year. The final product will be a 55 percent protein concentrate that will be utilized in organic laying hen, poultry, and pig feeds.

