In New Book Acclaimed Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey Shares His Guide for Students’ Success While In College

Hampton, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAMPTON, Va. – In his inspiring and motivational new book, A Guide To Student Success In College, Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey, an icon of higher education, shares the insights and philosophy that his four decades of leadership in higher education have proven successful for college students.



Published by Kendall Hunt, the book is on sale now ($24.99, hardcover) in the Hampton University Bookstore and will be available soon on Amazon.com. Dedicated to his three children, Kelly Renee, William Christopher and Leslie Denise, the book outlines Dr. Harvey’s “Principles for Success” that he has crafted throughout a remarkable life and legendary career. The topics discussed span from Preparing for College, Parental Guidance, Financing Higher Education Today, The College Experience, Significant Life Skills for Success and the Value of the College Community.



During Dr. Harvey’s tenure as one of the longest serving higher education presidents in the United States, the student enrollment at Hampton University increased from approximately 2,700 students to a high of over 6,300. Moreover, the average SAT score of entering freshmen increased approximately 300 points! As a result, Hampton attracts the best and the brightest students in the nation who excel immensely. Hampton students have been selected as finalists and recipients of prestigious international awards, including the Rhodes Scholarship, the Schwarzman Scholarship, and the Morse Scholarship, and secured coveted internships and entry into highly competitive programs.



In one particularly poignant account, Harvey describes the need for parents to place an importance on education and introducing the concept of college early in the lives of students and the positive results that result from it. “Attending college was not an option in my household. It was expected. My love for learning began early in life. It was fueled by the importance placed on education by my parents. They instilled in me a concept that I continue to subscribe to today and share with others— Education opens doors that can lead to success for those who take advantage of its opportunities.”



Another chapter deals with the importance of responsible personal behavior. As he notes, “The image you project is the one that will follow you. An individual never gets a second chance to make a first impression. Your personal behavior, responsible or irresponsible, becomes the standard that you set for yourself and demonstrate to the world.” Dr. Harvey’s advice about how individuals both carry themselves and the influence of the media are timely as more and more colleges, universities and future employers are researching potential hires.



"This is an absolutely excellent book by Dr. William R. Harvey which covers all aspects of student development services for the past, present, and future. The book is so comprehensive that a copy should be in every library as well as each person’s home,” said Dr. Joffre T. Whisenton, Former Southern University System of Louisiana President.



“During my years of service at the United States Department of Education, Dr. Harvey, as the Chair of the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs and President of Hampton University, significantly impacted key policy, regulatory, and operational matters that affected many colleges and universities - especially schools focused on social mobility. Bill constantly worked with and pushed the Administration, Secretary of Education, and other federal agencies to better support striving first generation, low-income, and under resourced students. As an example, the Department of Education substantially modified its regulatory approach and operations so that tens of thousands of students and families were eligible for hundreds of millions of dollars in financial resources that would have otherwise been unavailable,” said James W. Runcie, Former United States Department of Education Federal Student Aid — Chief Operating Officer.



Having had a front row seat to the matriculation of multiple generations of college students, Dr. Harvey definitely knows what is required for student success in college. This book is a blue print to help prepare futures generations of students and their families for the college experience.



About Dr. William R. Harvey

Dr. William R. Harvey has served as President of Hampton University for 40 years, making him one of the longest-serving presidents of a college or university in America. During his tenure, he has introduced innovations that have solidified Hampton's stellar position among the nation's colleges and universities. His extraordinary leadership is reflected in the growth and quality of the University's student population, academic programs, physical facilities and financial base. During Dr. Harvey’s 40 years of visionary leadership 92 new programs have been introduced, 30 new structures dot the landscape of the campus surrounded three sides by water and the university’s endowment has grown 1003% from $29 million to $320 million and growing. Dr. Harvey has transformed Hampton University into a world-class leader in higher education. He has received appointments to national boards by six presidents of the United States and led important community and educational initiatives in Virginia.



Hampton University has built the first proton therapy cancer treatment center in the Commonwealth of Virginia -- an unparalleled hub for cancer treatment, research and technology. Hampton University is the first and only HBCU to have 100% control of a NASA mission and Hampton has four satellites / instruments currently in orbit.



Dr. Harvey is also the author of several books, his most recent, The Principles of Leadership: The Harvey Leadership Model (2019).

