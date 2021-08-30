Macon, Ga., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To better assist customers after Hurricane Ida, GEICO’s Response Team is in place to assist with your auto claim needs. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, no-touch procedures are in place for everyone’s comfort and safety during the inspection. For some insurance claims, virtual inspections of vehicle damage are available with policyholder-submitted photos.

Customers with drivable vehicles that have sustained damage from flying objects or minor water damage will be directed to their closest inspection location. Non-drivable vehicles will be taken to an inspection lot for an estimate.

If you need to report a claim you can use GEICO Mobile, log in at GEICO.com or call (800)841-3000.

Some things to remember as you assess your damages:

If water has entered the engine compartment, do not start your vehicle. If you are unsure, note that a water line of debris will typically indicate the amount of water that has entered the area.

If water has penetrated the interior of the car, open windows and doors, if possible, to reduce mildew and the chances of odor from stagnant water.

For vehicles with minor wind damage, call and set up an appointment for inspection.

If you need to drive, please respect the road conditions:

Observe road closure notices – If you see road closure signs, Safety officials have clearly noted a severe hazard ahead.

Avoid driving through high water – If you don't see the painted lines, don't drive through. Six inches of moving water can knock you down, and a foot can sweep your vehicle away, according to Ready.gov.

Reduce your speed – Slowing down reduces the chances of hydroplaning. If you hydroplane, immediately take your foot off the accelerator and do not apply the brakes abruptly or turn the steering wheel. A rotating tire has traction, while a sliding one does not.

Turn on your headlights – Simply turning on your headlights makes you more visible to others.

Maintain a safe distance – Increasing the distance between you and the vehicle ahead reduces the chance of a collision.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 43,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.