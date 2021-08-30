LAWSUIT FILED: ANNOVIS BIO Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) and certain of its officers for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021 and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/anvs.



What is this all about?

Annovis is a clinical-drug company that develops drugs for the treatment neurodegenerative diseases. After the market close on July 28, 2021, the Company announced that its Alzheimer's and Parkinson's drug Posiphen failed to show statistically significant success relative to the placebo. On this news, the stock dropped 60% on July 29, 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Annovis Bio between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is October 18, 2021. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more

Why should I contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases.

