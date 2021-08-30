Summer 2022 Non-Stop Flights from Memphis to Cancun Now Open

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop flights from Memphis to Cancun during the summer of 2022 are open and ready for booking! These popular, seasonal flights to Cancun International Airport (CUN) depart from Memphis International Airport (MEM) every Sunday from May 22 to July 31, 2022 for six-night packages.



Travel is on the rebound, and the success of Vacation Express’ 2021 summer non-stop flights to Cancun underscore travelers’ desire to venture to an exotic, nearby Caribbean paradise. Vacation Express makes travel stress-free with their exclusive, non-stop flights by offering unbeatable deals, upgrade options, early morning departures, late afternoon returns, low $225 per person deposits and reliable service. Reliability is key in this new travel environment – while many commercial airlines were subject to extreme schedule changes and cancelations, all Vacation Express non-stop flights flew stress-free to Cancun this summer.

Vacation Express’ non-stop flights to Cancun are operated by VivaAerobus on an A320 series aircraft. These flights offer travelers a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and snack, one free carry-on bag and optional seat upgrades. Affordable flight add-ons start at only $25 each way for Preferred exit-row seats or $45 each way with the Preferred Plus upgrade, which includes roomy front-row seating and a free checked bag weighing up to 50 lbs.

Most travelers are taking advantage of vacation packages with air and all-inclusive resort stays, though travelers may opt to purchase airfare only for non-stop, roundtrip flights. Packages can be booked online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com, by calling 1-800-309-4717 or through a local travel agent.

About Vacation Express:

Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 30 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, VivaAerobus and Volaris. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Additional Notes: For full terms and conditions, hotel information and description of all services, please refer to the Vacation Express website at www.vacationexpress.com or call 1.800.309.4717. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details. Public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, VivaAerobus and Volaris. All flights subject to DOT approval. Not responsible for errors or omissions. Registered Florida Seller of Travel no. St 38441. State of California Seller of Travel Certificate of Registration #2107538-40.

