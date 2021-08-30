Willis Towers Watson names new Global Leadership Team to drive the company forward

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced its new Global Leadership Team to drive the company forward.



“The leaders named today are highly accomplished and embody the true spirit of one Willis Towers Watson,” said John Haley, Chief Executive Officer. “This Global Leadership Team consists of voices across our geographies, segments and functions. We believe this balanced approach strengthens teamwork, fosters collaboration, enables us to make better decisions and leads to faster execution once a decision is made. Willis Towers Watson is well positioned to compete vigorously and innovate quickly across our businesses around the world.”

“This Global Leadership Team will work together to guide strategy, priorities, investments and engagement across Willis Towers Watson on behalf of all stakeholders, including colleagues, clients, shareholders and communities,” added Carl Hess, President. “I’m excited to work with these leaders to build on our already strong foundation and fulfill our purpose to create clarity and confidence today for a more sustainable tomorrow.”

The Global Leadership Team is made up of leaders representing three geographies, two segments and various corporate functions:

The three geographies are Europe, International and North America . Our geographies connect the entirety of Willis Towers Watson to our clients and connect our colleagues to the communities where they live and work.

. Our geographies connect the entirety of Willis Towers Watson to our clients and connect our colleagues to the communities where they live and work. The two segments (effective January 1, 2022) are Health, Wealth and Career and Risk and Broking . Our segments develop and deliver world-class capabilities and innovation on behalf of clients.

and . Our segments develop and deliver world-class capabilities and innovation on behalf of clients. The corporate functions have been expanded to include two new focus areas: Operations and Transformation. Together, our functions enable our performance by providing services and solutions that drive efficiency, ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and optimize our colleague and client experiences.



In addition to John Haley and Carl Hess the following leaders have been named to the Global Leadership Team:

Leader Role Kristy Banas Chief Human Resources Officer Anne Bodnar Chief Administrative Officer Marco Boschetti Head of Retirement – Health, Wealth and Career Scott Burnett Chief Commercial Officer – Risk and Broking Alexis Faber Chief Operating Officer Matt Furman General Counsel Adam Garrard Head of Risk and Broking Julie Gebauer Head of Health, Wealth and Career Katherine Gehman Head of Marketing Cecil Hemingway Head of Transformation Andrew Krasner Chief Financial Officer Luis Maurette Head of Sales and Client Management – Risk and Broking

Head of Latin America – International Eric McMurray Head of Health and Benefits – Health, Wealth and Career John Merkovsky Head of Corporate Risk and Broking Risk Consulting, Analytics

Corporate Risk and Broking Global Large Account Strategy Leader Anne Pullum Head of Europe Imran Qureshi Head of North America Pam Rollins Head of Communication Alastair Swift Head of Global Lines of Business – Risk and Broking

Chief Executive Officer of Willis Limited (expected nominee, subject to regulatory and other approvals) Pamela Thomson-Hall Head of International Gene Wickes Head of Benefits Delivery and Administration – Health, Wealth and Career

The Global Leadership Team will begin working together immediately. The two-segment structure will be effective January 1, 2022, and until this time there will be no changes to our public company segment-level financial reporting.

Additional leadership announcements

Willis Towers Watson also made these important announcements:

Joe Gunn will take on a critical new role as Chairman of Corporate Risk and Broking North America, focusing on business development, senior level talent acquisition and retention, market relationship management and other aspects of strategy execution in this business.

will take on a critical new role as Chairman of Corporate Risk and Broking North America, focusing on business development, senior level talent acquisition and retention, market relationship management and other aspects of strategy execution in this business. John Bremen will take on a critical new role to develop a new corporate function called Innovation & Acceleration to maximize and accelerate the value we create from innovation, research and commercialization within and between our businesses as we highlight the strategic importance of these areas across the company.

will take on a critical new role to develop a new corporate function called Innovation & Acceleration to maximize and accelerate the value we create from innovation, research and commercialization within and between our businesses as we highlight the strategic importance of these areas across the company. Nicolas Aubert will continue in his current roles as Head of Great Britain and Chief Executive Officer of Willis Limited to ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities and will leave thereafter to pursue new interests.



As previously announced, Willis Towers Watson will host an Investor Day September 9, 2021. Specific details for this event will be announced at a later date.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

