Associa Cares Funds Available for Hurricane Ida Relief

Dallas, TX, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, has earmarked funds to assist homeowners affected by Hurricane Ida. Associa Cares is the charitable affiliate of Associa, the industry’s largest community management company.

Hurricane Ida has become the second most intense hurricane to hit Louisiana on record, falling only behind Hurricane Katrina, which ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier. Since the storm hit, nearly 600,000 people in the New Orleans urban area have lost power, and 400,000 more residents in Louisiana have been affected. Associa Cares funds are available to assist residents who have lost their homes and/or have been displaced and forced to evacuate.

“The tragedy of Hurricane Ida is unthinkable, and we know that the true impact of the storm has yet to be fully seen,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Associa Cares extends our support to the residents who are facing the unimaginable loss of their homes. Our thoughts are with the people of Louisiana and the surrounding areas and the brave first responders as the relief efforts continue.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa-managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



