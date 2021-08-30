Cosmetic Laser Technician Recruitment Underway At Reading Cosmetic Laser

Burghfield, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire, UK based Reading Cosmetic Laser would like to announce that they are currently looking to recruit a new Laser Therapist. There has been a sharp increase in demand, and the laser clinic has received a lot of great feedback from their community, which has led to the need for expansion. The clinic is looking for talented individuals who can bring their skills and experience to the world of laser therapy. This laser therapist vacancy in Reading is a part-time, permanent position, and anyone interested in applying can take a look at the clinic’s advert on Indeed for more information about the position, remuneration and bonus structure on offer.



Louisa Muston from Reading Cosmetic Laser says, "This is a great opportunity for a motivated therapist to join our team. We provide a fantastic, state-of-the-art service to the communities of Caversham, Reading and beyond. Once people find us, see the great results and realise that it does not hurt, they keep coming back. Whilst we are based in Reading, Berkshire, we have many clients travelling to us from as far as Slough, Oxford and Newbury."



The clinic is looking for an experienced therapist. At Reading Cosmetic Laser, the team prides themselves on being friendly and offering excellent service to their Caversham clients. The ideal candidate is one who is confident, loves meeting new people and has a desire to have a busy client list filled with high profile individuals. They are looking for a proactive individual to join the team, one who is quick to learn and good at working with others but also someone who works well on their own and thrives using their own initiative. The job comes with a large number of benefits, including company pension, sick pay and wellness programs. In addition, it provides an opportunity to work in one of the most stimulating environments a laser hair removal specialist can find.



Reading Cosmetic Laser offers painless affordable hair removal in Reading, Berkshire. They use top of the line equipment and modern, advanced techniques. Working at Reading Cosmetic Laser means working with some of the most talented and experienced individuals in the industry. The clinic promises to free its clients from unwanted body hair, a promise which its laser technicians strive to fulfil using fast, effective and safe methods that work on all skin types.



The Motus AY is what makes all the difference at Reading Cosmetic Laser. The professional laser hair removal clinic says, “It’s called the Motus AY and it’s the latest state-of-the-art equipment in laser hair removal. Manufactured in Italy and meeting European safety standards, you can be assured there are none of the risks involved with cheaply manufactured laser units. The machine utilises unique technology called ‘Moveo,’ combined with an Alexandrite Laser that makes it safe, fast, simple and effective to remove hair painlessly. Our Motus AY laser works on every skin type and shade, in all areas, so no one has to miss out!”



At Reading Cosmetic Laser, all staff are expected to prioritise the safety of their clients and team members, especially regarding COVID. The laser hair removal clinic has a number of protective measures in place to ensure that all staff and clients are as safe as possible no matter where they are on the clinic’s premises. Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the clinic, and all clients and staff are required to use the PPE which the laser hair removal clinic supplies. In addition, everyone is required to observe social distancing.



Reading Cosmetic Laser has had a hand in revolutionising the laser hair removal industry. “When we first started talking to our clients about pain free laser hair removal, they couldn't quite believe it,” the clinic says. “Even our own team were uncertain! Up to now, laser hair removal has always hurt and never been a fun experience. Since using the Gold Standard of laser hair removal machines, the state-of-the-art Motus Ay, the look of confusion, shock and happiness on our clients' faces when they experience this pain-free procedure is amazing!”



For more information on the best laser hair removal in Reading, visit Reading Cosmetic Laser’s website. Andrew Green of Reading Cosmetic Laser can also be reached for further details.

###

For more information about Reading Cosmetic Laser, contact the company here:



Reading Cosmetic Laser

Andrew Green

07896070763

info@readingcosmeticlaser.co.uk

17 Church Road

Reading

Berkshire

RG4 7AA