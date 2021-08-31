GPOPlus+ Exits Stealth Mode With Proof of Concept for Disruptive New Group Purchasing Business Model

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), is excited to announce it exited stealth mode with proof of concept of our GPO business model and is well positioned to begin sharing its story with the investment community.

Over the last year, GPOX has developed a scalable GPO (Group Purchasing Organization or buying group) business model that is able to work across multiple industries. Today, GPOX management believes it has now proven its business model and is ready to scale its operations into multiple industries.

To understand the business model of GPOX it is important to understand GPOs.

A Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) is an entity that is created to leverage the purchasing power of a group of businesses (or individuals) to obtain discounts from vendors based on the collective buying power of the GPO members. GPO’s negotiate discounted rates from vendors and service providers, which are then passed on to their members. The first GPOs were established in the early 1900s and were initially set up as buying groups for hospitals and the healthcare industry.

To sum up our business model, GPOX adopted the following mantra:

Aggregate, Negotiate +Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

Our Purpose: To create efficient GPOs.

Our Mission: To create value for our GPO Members, partners, suppliers, and Shareholders.

We leverage technology, provide processes, tools, and resources to streamline our GPO operations. When we succeed in our Mission, our Members obtain the highest quality products at the best value in the most efficient manner without undermining our suppliers.

“We are excited to come out of stealth mode and let the world know about GPOX,” said Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX. “We felt we had a great idea with the Group Purchasing concept and wanted to prove the business model while in stealth mode until we felt we had something special and scalable which we believe is now”!

Continuing, Pojunis said, “We build GPOs for industries that are underrepresented, underserved, and fragmented. Unlike traditional GPOs, we have low MOQs (minimum order quantities) which enable small and mid-sized companies to realize better pricing and allows them to be more competitive with larger corporations.”

To initiate the launch, GPOX had a noticeable presence with 20+ Team Members in attendance at the ASD Market Week show in Las Vegas, NV last week. ASD Market Week is the most comprehensive trade show for consumer merchandise in the United States.

GPOX had significant marketing and branding throughout the convention including a large booth in a high trafficked area as well as its branding on the doors entering into the main hall. The purpose of participating in this event was to showcase products from select GPOs. Due to the success, GPOX will be exhibiting in the next ASD Market Week scheduled to take place February 27, 2022 - March 2, 2022.

To further enhance and support the launch, GPOX has launched a new robust website ( www.GPOPlus.com ) and a comprehensive digital marketing and social media strategy rolling out over the next few weeks.

GPOX is also preparing to approach the investment community and begin sharing its story. To better serve its shareholders, future shareholders, investment professionals, analysts, and other market professionals, GPOX has launched the first version of its “ GPOX Investor Portal ” that is managed by the Shareholder Success Team and the first weekly newsletter is expected to launch Monday, September 6th, 2021.

Pojunis stated, “communication with our shareholders and the general public will be a cornerstone of our corporate communications plan. Our digital marketing and social media strategy will allow us better communicate with the investment community and I encourage investors to sign up for our GPOX Investor Portal at www.GPOPlus.com/ir to stay up to date with the growth of GPOPlus+.

About GPO Plus, Inc. (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to create efficient GPOs and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long term shareholder value.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com . To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Inquiries:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

