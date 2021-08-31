New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Neurology Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131694/?utm_source=GNW





Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the neurology devices? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The neurology devices market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.



It places the market within the context of the wider neurology devices market, and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction – The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by type and by ownership.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the retail market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the retail industry supply chain.

Product Analysis – This chapter describes examples of the leading products in the major companies in the retail market.

Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global retail market.

Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global retail market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact of CoVID-19 – This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the retail market.

Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023), (2023-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023), (2023-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Global Macro Comparison – The global retail market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the retail market size, percentage of GDP, and average market expenditure.

Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2019), historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023), (2023-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region.This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.



The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global retail market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the retail players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Background – This section describes the retail and wholesale market of which the retail market is a segment. This chapter includes the global retail and wholesale market 2015-2020 and 2020-2025, values, and regional analysis for the retail and wholesale market

Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for retail companies in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Neurostimulation Devices; Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment; Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment; Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment

2) By Product: Instruments/Equipment; Disposables

3) By Type Of Expenditure: Public; Private

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics; Diagnostic Laboratories; Others



Subsegments Covered: By Type- Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market- CSF shunts, CSF drainage systems; Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market- Angioplasty Devices, Aneurysm Coiling And Embolization Devices, Interventional Neurology Support Devices, Neurothrombectomy Devices; Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market- Aneurysm Clips, Neurosurgical Navigation Systems, Stereotactic Systems, Neurosurgical Endoscopes, Other Neurosurgery Devices; Neurostimulation Devices Market- Implantable Neurostimulation Devices, External Neurostimulation Devices



Companies Mentioned: Medtronic Inc.; Stryker Corporation; Boston Scientific Corporation; Integra LifeSciences; Abbott Laboratories



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, neurology devices indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 48+ geographies.

• Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

• Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

