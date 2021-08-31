New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Products Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131693/?utm_source=GNW

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the metal products? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Metal Products market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.



It places the market within the context of the wider lending market, and compares it with other markets.



Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction – The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by type and segmentation by end-use.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the metal products market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Product/Service Analysis – This chapter covers the leading products/services of the major companies in the metal products market.

Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the metal products industry supply chain.

Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customer and service providers’ trends/preferences in the global metal products market.

Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global metal products market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19 – This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the metal products market.

Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Global Macro Comparison – The global metal products market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Metal Products market size, percentage of GDP, and average metal products market expenditure.

Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region.This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.



The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global metal products market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Background – This section describes the market of which the metal products market is a segment. This chapter includes the global metal and mineral market 2015-20 and 2020-25 values, and regional analysis for the metal and mineral market.

Market Opportunities And Strategies – This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.



It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for metal companies in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Forged And Stamped Goods; Cutlery And Hand Tools; Architectural And Structural Metals; Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container; Hardware; Spring And Wire Products; Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt; Coated, Engraved, And Heat-Treated Metal Products; Metal Valves; Other Fabricated Metal Products



The forged and stamped goods market is further segmented by type into: Iron And Steel Forged Goods, Nonferrous Forged Goods, Custom Roll Formed Goods, Powder Metallurgy Parts and Metal Crown, Closure, And Other Metal Stamped Goods

The cutlery and hand tools market is further segmented by type into: Metal Kitchen Cookware, Utensil, Cutlery, And Flatware and Saw Blade And Hand Tool

The architectural and structural metals market is further segmented by type into: Plate Work And Fabricated Structural Products and Ornamental And Architectural Metal Products

The boiler, tank, and shipping container market is further segmented by type into: Power Boiler And Heat Exchanger, Metal Tank (Heavy Gauge) and Metal Can, Box, And Other Metal Container (Light Gauge)

The hardware market is further segmented by type into: Furniture Hardware, Motor Vehicle Hardware, Builder’s Hardware and Other Hardware

The spring and wire products metals market is further segmented by type into: Springs and Other Fabricated Wire Products

The machine shops, turned product, and screw, nut, and bolt market is further segmented by type into: Machine Shops and Turned Product And Screw, Nut And Bolt

The coated, engraved, and heat-treated metal products market is further segmented by type into: Heat Treated Metal Products, Coated, Engraved Metal Products And Allied Services To Manufacturers and Electroplated, Plated, Polished, Anodized, And Colored Metal Products

The metal valves market is further segmented by type into: Industrial Valves, Fluid Power Valve And Hose Fitting, Plumbing Fixture Fitting And Trim and Other Metal Valve And Pipe Fitting

The other fabricated metal products market is further segmented by type into: Ball And Roller Bearing, Fabricated Pipe And Pipe Fitting and Other Miscellaneous Fabricated Metal Products



2) By End Use: Construction; Manufacturing; Others



Companies Mentioned: Schaeffler; Stanley Black & Decker; Ball Corporation; ITW; Shanghai PMC



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, lending indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



