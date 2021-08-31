GridGain Opens Registration, Announces Call for Papers for Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced the first Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition , a free virtual event for the global Apache Ignite community, taking place November 16, 2021. Registration and the Call for Papers are now open. The Call for Papers closes on October 15, 2021.



The 2021 Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition is intended for developers, architects and members of the Apache Ignite community who use or are interested in using Apache Ignite to tackle speed and scale challenges in cloud environments. Registration for the virtual event is open to anyone, anywhere in the world. The Call for Papers is open to seasoned Apache Ignite professionals and community members who can share their cloud-related Ignite deployment stories, technical deep dives or integration experiences.

“As its adoption has increased, more and more companies are benefiting from Apache Ignite’s speed and scale for their cloud deployments,” said Denis Magda, GridGain VP of Developer Relations and a member of the Apache Ignite Project Management Committee (PMC). “As a top-5 Apache Software Foundation project with thousands of deployments worldwide according to ASF user and development lists, Ignite is increasingly the go-to platform for top developers building out critical services and applications on cloud and hybrid infrastructure. This Summit will provide unique insights into the challenges and opportunities that Ignite brings to cloud environments, making it the ideal forum for Ignite professionals that are ready to advance their Ignite journey.”

Attendees at the Ignite Summit will learn:

Apache Ignite Challenges in the Cloud and How to Solve Them – from the Creators of Apache Ignite – Ignite Summit brings together key Apache Ignite community members and veterans, some of whom have contributed to the success of the project since its inception. Take a deep dive into the benefits and challenges of using Ignite on cloud infrastructure, and talk directly with experts who can help you solve your problems.

Architectural Best Practices Through Ignite User Stories – Hear architectural tips and tricks from experienced Apache Ignite developers and architects who are using Ignite in the cloud to power some of the world’s most popular streaming and gaming services, as well as applications used by leading financial services firms, airlines and retail companies.

Ignite Summit Committee

Event Summary

What: Virtual Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition

When: November 16, 2021

Where: Online

Register: Ignite Summit website

The Ignite Summit: Cloud Edition is organized by GridGain Systems, an Apache Software Foundation (ASF) sponsor. The ASF is a community sponsor of the Ignite Summit.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open source in-memory computing platform that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or as a distributed in-memory SQL database. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Homeaway, IBM, ING Bank, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Teradata, and UPS, among many others. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org .

About GridGain Systems

GridGain developed and donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) in 2014. GridGain is a Bronze Sponsor of the ASF, and members of the GridGain team are active contributors to the Apache Ignite project. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

