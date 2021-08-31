New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Market By Usage, By Form, By Application, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131427/?utm_source=GNW

These fibers are light in weight and display great strength with resistance to corrosion and oxidation. In addition, SiC fibers can also tolerate high-temperature conditions and comes in alpha- and beta-SiC compositions forms. Due to these features, they are highly required in the aerospace & power generation sectors. Additionally, SiC fibers and their composites are becoming a preferred material over any other metal alloys in various end-use applications.



The increasing usage of SiC fibers in aerospace structural applications is among the major trends fueling the growth and demand of the SiC fibers market. Various emerged countries are witnessing a significant demand for these fibers in the production of a range of power & energy materials. The SiC fibers market became highly popular due to the persistent efforts made by manufacturers to increase their production capabilities in the past few years. These latest composite chemistries have developed to offer a broad range of distinct properties to SiC fibers, which has significantly opened new lucrative opportunities for composite manufacturers, particularly in developing countries.



The industrial application segment would garner substantial growth due to the increasing product usage in the production of heat exchangers, filters, reactors, and reformers in the chemical sector. Additionally, the augmented operational lifetime of the products made by utilizing silicon carbide fibers is anticipated to fuel the market growth. SiC fibers are estimated to acquire a considerable demand from the heat transfer sector in the production of preheater, recuperator, and radiant tubes. The rising penetration of the product in manufacturing radiation blankets, furnace components, and fuel cladding for nuclear reactors is also projected to surge its demand in the market.



COVID-19 Impact



The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost every section of society. This pandemic has negatively affected the operational efficiency and disturbed the value chains due to the travel ban across national & international boundaries, thus, negatively affecting the demand for SiC Fibers. The disturbance created by the pandemic in the supply chain along with decreasing number of orders from the aerospace sector and declining production capabilities are collaboratively affecting the demand for SiC Fibers. Though the recovery phase of the economies is getting back on track with their operations, the demand for SiC Fibers is projected to bolster across the globe in the coming years. Additionally, there are many leading companies, which are increasingly investing in the development of advanced products that are among the major driving factors of the SiC fibers market.



Usage Outlook



Based on Usage, the market is segmented into Composites and Non-composites. Based on usage, the composites segment is estimated to garner a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. It is due to the excellent properties of the non-oxide silicon carbide fibers reinforced with composites like better performance in adverse environmental circumstances and structural applications. In addition, they also provide a variety of advantages in comparison to the monolithic composites & metallic superalloys, thereby, contributing to the high demand for the product.



Form Outlook



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Continuous, Woven and Others. The woven silicon carbide fibers segment is anticipated to record substantial growth due to the increasing demand from high-temperature applications. There is a growing usage of improved silicon carbide-based composites in hypersonic applications, which would augment the demand for SiC fibers during the forecast period.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and Others. SiC fibers reinforced composites are majorly replacing the metal components in aircraft due to their lightweight and heat resistance properties that would improve the fuel efficiency of aircraft engines. Factors like growing usage of ceramic matrix composites, which are made by utilizing the product in high-pressure turbine shroud are projected to bolster the growth of the silicon carbide fibers market during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region would showcase a promising growth rate during the forecast period. It is due to the increasing application industries like energy & power and aerospace & defense. The increasing initiatives by manufacturers in China to implement silicon carbide in their products are estimated to surge the regional market growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE) Co., Toshiba Corporation, Ube Industries, Ltd., Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation (COI Ceramics, Inc.), Specialty Materials, Inc. (Global Material LLC), Suzhou Saifei Group Ltd., BJS Ceramics GmbH, Matech, and Tisics Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Usage



• Composites



• Non-composites



By Form



• Continuous



• Woven



• Others



By Application



• Aerospace & Defense



• Energy & Power



• Industrial



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• General Electric (GE) Co.



• Toshiba Corporation



• Ube Industries, Ltd.



• Haydale Graphene Industries PLC



• Northrop Grumman Corporation (COI Ceramics, Inc.)



• Specialty Materials, Inc. (Global Material LLC)



• Suzhou Saifei Group Ltd.



• BJS Ceramics GmbH



• Matech



• Tisics Ltd.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131427/?utm_source=GNW



