(STNE) StoneCo Ltd. Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by StoneCo Ltd. ("StoneCo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STNE).



On August 30, 2021, after the market closed, Stone announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting an 8.1% year-over-year decrease in revenue "mainly due to adjustments in credit fair value and significantly lower credit disbursements." Further stating, the “credit business remains in the early stages and we made some mistakes in our execution, especially not foreseeing how the malfunctioning of the registry system could harm our business. So we decided to take a cautious approach and implemented some prudent actions, like temporarily stopping the disbursement of credit and increasing coverage for potential future losses, which impacted our reported results for the quarter.” Likewise, StoneCo thinks it could take three to six months before it can resume operations as normal.

Following this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during afterhours trading on August 30, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a StoneCo shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation

