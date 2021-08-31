New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market By Product, By Raw Material, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131426/?utm_source=GNW

Some of the main plant-based sources used as key ingredients for plant protein supplements include chickpea, soy, brown rice, pea, and others.



The growth of the plant-based protein supplement market would be fueled by the increasing popularity and adoption of the vegan diet due to the risk of cardiovascular diseases and type-2 diabetes because of consuming meat products. In addition to it, the growing population of flexitarians, owing to the wide-scale awareness programs that promote vegan diet media platforms is expected to create new growth avenues for the market player in the plant-based protein supplements market over the upcoming years.



The constantly changing consumer preferences have displayed a rising shift among consumers toward choosing a nutritional diet centered towards a highly nutritious diet centered towards a sustainable lifestyle and less dependency on animal proteins. A substantial portion of the millennial population in Western countries has been witnessed about their changing food trends as consumers move from traditional animal-based products to organic and plant-based food products as a perfect food solution. In the last couple of years, the acceptance of plant-based food & beverages among consumers have been significant because of the wider scope of product accessibility, higher product advancements, and innovation into plant-based proteins, and a wider scope of available alternatives and substitutes.



COVID-19 Impact



The plant proteins sector has been booming at increasing the challenge. The absence of conventional meat alternatives on grocery store shelves displays an innovative opportunity to speed up the deployment of plant-based protein supplements in the next few years. For the past few years, the meat processing sector is expected to decrease as some big meat processing organizations like Tyson and Smithfield plant closures because of the outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a significant potential meat shortage looming. Consumers are willing to opt for plant-based protein supplements as the key meat manufacturers have witnessed a hard hit during these times.



The demand for plant proteins has fueled majorly owing to the disturbances of the conventional protein supply chain; though, which will not majorly decrease animal-based protein. Once the situation starts to regularize, out-of-home consumption will rise again. The meat processing sector will also revive like a pre-pandemic state. These things will again cut down the abrupt increment in sales to some extent. In such a scenario, there is a high need that plant protein manufacturers should re-design their sourcing strategies, promote their product offerings, and harness the supply chains’ capability and their route-to-market channels. E-commerce and distribution networks should be optimized and streamlined. In addition to it, taking into account the impact of changing commodity costs and other costs-to-serve and rising demand, organizations will be compelled to redesign their costing and promotion strategies.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) and Others. The bars segment would exhibit a substantial growth rate throughout the forecast years. The demand for ready-to-eat snacks and healthy alternatives like bars would be fueled by the high adoption of fast-paced & hectic lifestyles along with consumer preference for healthier snacking options and the trend of on-the-go snacking.



Raw Material Outlook



Based on Raw Material, the market is segmented into Soy, Pea, Rice, Hemp, Spirulina, Pumpkin Seeds and Others. The soy segment garnered the maximum share of the plant-based protein supplement market in 2020. Soy protein supplements are obtained from soybeans which is one of the very few plant sources that provide a complete package with all the nine crucial amino acids.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online Stores, Supermarket and DTC & Others. Supermarkets or mass retailers acquired a significant revenue share of the global sales of protein products in 2020. Key retailers in the U.S., such as Walmart, are entering into the market and are putting heavy investment in private label variants to accelerate the sales of the product. On the other hand, the high competition from other distribution channels like online stores and DTC channels would decline the growth rate of retail sales in the next few years.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Sports Nutrition and Additional Nutrition. Additional nutritional segment garnered a significant revenue share of the overall market in 2020. Growing consciousness about the advantages of a balanced and nutrient-rich diet and regular exercise with an aim to keep an ideal body weight is boosting the demand for additional nutritional supplements, recommended by medical practitioners or doctors.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the plant-based protein supplement market. The region is currently witnessing a high level of awareness regarding the vegan diet combined with a switching trend towards vegetarianism due to new brand programs on social media and television channels that would accelerate the plant-based protein supplements in the next few years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Glanbia PLC, AMCO Proteins, Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings, Inc.), NOW Foods, Inc., Danone S.A., MusclePharm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, PepsiCo, Inc., Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation), and Kerry Group PLC.



Strategies deployed in Plant-based Protein Supplements Market



May-2021: Danone signed a deal with TerViva, an alternative protein company. The agreement was aimed to produce plant-based products.



Feb-2021: Danone took over Earth Island, the maker of Follow Your Heart brands and plant-based foods. This deal aimed to help Danone to support its plant-based business.



Jan-2021: Danone North America launched a new protein-packed, plant-based beverage focused on athletes. This product is developed muscle management and repair, Silk Ultra is a multi-serve, dairy-free beverage, which offers 20 grams of soy protein per serving. This beverage contains calcium & vitamins A, D, B2 & B12, and is available in three varieties: unsweet, creamy chocolate, and original.



Jan-2021: PepsiCo formed a joint venture with Beyond Meat, an alternative-meat manufacturer. This venture aims at developing and producing plant-based snacks and beverages.



Jun-2020: Kerry expanded its range of plant protein ingredients. This range consists of vegan, organic, and allergen-free products, which are appropriate for usage in a wide range of food & beverage applications from infant nutrition to adults’ protein beverages to vegan needs. These products include desirable plant sources like rice, pea, and sunflower combinations.



May-2020: Danone expanded its global footprints by introducing VEGA ONE, the plant-based sports nutrition brand in China. This brand would offer its products through the VEGA ONE Tmall Global flagship store. The VEGA ONE came into the Chinese market through cross-border e-commerce, beginning through direct mail.



Feb-2020: Kerry took over Pevesa Biotech, a plant-protein company. This acquisition aimed to improve Kerry’s position in the hydrolysed plant protein market for specialized nutrition, and also expanded Kerry’s capabilities to deliver the swiftly expanding organic plant protein market.



Mar-2019: CytoSport unveiled their new Protein & Greens product range. This range is available in both ready-to-drink & powder form, EVOLVE Protein & Greens are manufactured by using pea protein, offering 20g of plant-based protein for sustained energy to aid support an active lifestyle.



Oct-2018: PepsiCo acquired Health Warrior, a U.S. based nutrition-forward company. This acquisition aimed to expand the company’s nutrition product line to deliver consumers more options in an exciting growth segment.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Protein Powder



• Protein Bars



• Ready-to-Drink (RTD)



• Others



By Raw Material



• Soy



• Pea



• Rice



• Hemp



• Spirulina



• Pumpkin Seeds



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Online Stores



• Supermarket



• DTC & Others



By Application



• Sports Nutrition



• Additional Nutrition



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Glanbia PLC



• AMCO Proteins



• Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings, Inc.)



• NOW Foods, Inc.



• Danone S.A.



• MusclePharm Corporation



• Abbott Laboratories



• PepsiCo, Inc.



• Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation)



• Kerry Group PLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

