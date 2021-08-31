New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Grooming Services Market By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131425/?utm_source=GNW

There is a wide range of services included under pet grooming like a haircut, shampoos, and other grooming services. These services help in improving the physical appearance of a pet. The caretakers of the pet are very attached to their pet and offer proper care, organic pet food, and many high-end services to them. In addition, pet grooming services also prevent pets from various health issues and even detect several symptoms of illness or injuries in pets.



At present, many people are getting more conscious about taking care of their pets, which is contributing to the surging growth of the pet grooming services market. Pet grooming services involve nail clipping, brushing, and bathing the pets. It makes pets to look well-groomed and also maintains their health status. Pet animals are more vulnerable to several infections in the eyes, skin, ears, and teeth and grooming can prevent them from these infections.



Smartphones are playing an important role in everyday lives as it simplifies people’s lifestyle and makes it more convenient. In addition, there are many things that a person can do by using some specified apps. The growing trend of smart grooming apps is attracting many pet owners to utilize them for availing of various pet grooming services. By using these apps, pet owners can get an appointment for grooming their pets at their households anytime.



Some of the mobile apps that are gaining momentum in the market are Kennel Link, GroomIt, ProPet, and others. These apps connect customers to professional groomers who have suitable skillsets and tools to comfortably groom pets at their homes. Thus, people are increasingly adopting these smart grooming mobile apps for their pets.



Covid-19 Impact



With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global pet grooming services market has witnessed a slowdown in its growth. The imposition of various restrictions across the globe like nationwide lockdown travel ban across the nations, and the temporary shutdown of the manufacturing unit have impacted almost every sector of the business domain, and the pet grooming services market is one of them. Production of various non-essential products was restricted during the peak of the pandemic.



The unavailability of various products & equipment like nail clippers, pet toys, clothes, shampoos, and others that are used for pet grooming, has negatively impacted its overall growth. Though, a significant surge in the e-commerce business would exhibit some positive impact on the pandemic as pet grooming companies are outreaching their customers through online platforms, which is gaining traction among customers.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming, and Other Types. On the basis of services, the bathing and brushing segment dominated the market by obtaining the largest share in the market in 2020. It is because bathing & brushing are among the important aspects to maintain the hair coating of cats & dogs. Brushing helps in removing the dirt, dead hair, and loosens the hair tangles that spread hair oil consistently, and promotes better blood flow for healthy skin. In addition, it also assists in maintaining the moisture & grease of fur and decrease shedding.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Commercial and Household. The household application segment is anticipated to acquire the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing trend of smart apps for pet grooming. There are many smart apps, which allocate home servicing tasks to the professional groomers that would further accelerate the segmental growth. Mobile apps like ProPet, Kennel Link, PetLinx, Groomit, etc. are becoming more popular in the household application segment.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Region-wise, North America emerged as the fastest growing regional market with the largest revenue share in 2020. The growing awareness among customers related to the health and cleanliness of pets is estimated to propel the regional market growth during the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PetSmart, LLC (BC Partners), Muddypaw LLC, Hollywood Grooming, Inc., Petsfolio, Pet Palace Resorts, DoggyMan H. A. Co., Ltd., Pet Valu Canada Inc. (Roark Capital Group), Aussie Pooch Mobile, Aussie Pet Mobile, and ProDiet Pet Foods, Inc.



