Global Silicon Photomultiplier Market By Type, By Device Type, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

These silicon photomultipliers are generally used as an alternative to a photomultiplier tube, which integrates the low-light recognition abilities of the photomultiplier tube along with the advantages of a solid-state sensor.



This photodetector also offers numerous features like mechanical strength, low-voltage operation, insensitivity to magnetic fields, and excellent uniformity of response that makes it apt for many applications like medical imaging, hazard & threat detection, and LiDAR. In addition, silicon photomultiplier provides photodetection efficiency that varies from 20 to 50%, which totally depends on wavelength & device that is same as to conventional silicon PMT.



The high penetration of these silicon photomultiplier products is witnessed in the emerging nations, especially in their healthcare and automotive sectors. Several technological advancements taking place in the silicon photomultiplier would contribute to the surging growth of the market. There are many key silicon photomultipliers manufacturers like On Semiconductor, TE Connectivity, and Broadcom, which are increasingly investing in developing cost-effective, technologically advanced, and more secure products & solutions for its further applications.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic has majorly impacted several domains of the market, especially the electronic and semiconductor industry. Several restrictions imposed by the governments across the globe like the travel ban, nationwide lockdown, and temporary shutdown of the manufacturing units have certainly impacted all the business segments. In addition, the partial or complete lockdown has disturbed the global supply chain, which challenges the manufactures to outreach their customers. This crisis resulted in falling business confidence, uncertainty in the stock market, supply chain disruption, and creating panic among the customer segments.



All these aspects have negatively impacted the silicon photomultiplier market due to the restricted manufacturing of various electronic and semiconductors products. In addition, a large-scale manufacturing interruption all over the European region, along with the export of the Chinese parts, would hamper the growth of the global silicon photomultiplier market during the forecast period.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into NUV SiPMs and RGB SiPMs. There are numerous applications of these photomultipliers; however, various applications need different personalization of silicon photomultiplier (SiPM) technology. In this newly emerged NUV-HD SiPM technology, microcells are detached by deep trenches that offer electrical isolation. Trenches are packed with silicon dioxide due to various refractive index of silicon, along with that, they also offer partial optical isolation among microcells. The active part is high-energy ion implantation, known as a deep implant or DI that boosts the electric field amid the surface & the implant, to get the avalanche condition.



Device Type Outlook



Based on Device Type, the market is segmented into Analog SiPMs and Digital SiPMs. In the digital SiPM, each single-photon avalanche diode (SPAD) is linked to its own readout, which has recieved more popularity as the ultimate photodetector. Though, the increased power consumption and a huge number of channels, which further make the realization highly challenging. In addition, these digital SiPMs detect photons directly by recognizing the voltage at the SPAD anode utilizing active quenching circuits. These photons are sensed and consider digital signals, which make the sensor less prone to noises.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Medical Imaging, LiDAR, High Energy Physics, Hazard & Threat Detection and Others. In the application segment, LiDAR became a vital component for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as the automotive sector shift to enhanced driver safety & autonomous cars. For example, SensL is making the latest variety of SiPM, the R-Series, which has better detection efficiency at longer wavelengths utilized in LiDAR.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Healthcare, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Aerospace, Oil & Gas and Others. In the healthcare sector, silicon photomultipliers are increasingly substituting photomultiplier tubes and avalanche photodiodes, especially in PET & medical imaging applications. There are certain major medical fields that use silicon photomultiplier in PET/MR and hadron therapy, which has further gained momentum in the market.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is estimated to emerge as a leading region of the silicon photomultiplier market over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the massive development of the automotive sector and the growing need for this technology in developing nations. In addition, emerged nations are estimated to register a high penetration of imaging technology in LiDAR & medical imaging applications, which would augment the growth of the silicon photomultiplier market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Broadcom, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., AdvanSiD, Cremat, Inc., Excelitas Technologies Corp., Ketek GmbH, and Dynasil Corporation of America.



Strategies deployed in Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) Market



Mar-2021: KETEK unveiled the WL-Series, a new generation of high-performance Silicon Photomultipliers (SiPMs). This launch is in line with the company’s next-generation of high-performance Silicon Photomultipliers (SiPMS). There are three microcell pitches available in WL-Series SiPMs viz. 15µm, 35µm, and 47µm - all provide performance improvements in comparison to the previous WB-Series. However, they are optimized accordingly for Crosstalk, Linearity/Saturation, and Photon Detection Efficiency.



Mar-2021: ON Semiconductor entered into collaboration with LeddarTech, a leader in environmental sensing and perception for automotive and mobility. This collaboration aimed to increase the development and commercialization of LiDAR technology. In addition, the companies also focused on integrating the faster output mode of SiPM sensors of ON Semiconductor with the whole waveform signal processing capability of LeddarTech’s new LCA3 system-on-a-chip (SoC).



Mar-2021: ON Semiconductor introduced the latest RDM-Series silicon photomultiplier (SiPM) array. This release aims to expand the company’s portfolio of intelligent sensing solutions by increasing the LiDAR sensor capabilities. The ArrayRDM-0112A20-QFN is considered as a monolithic 1*12 array of SiPM pixels on the basis of the RDM process of the company that allows superior sensitivity to near-infrared (NIR) light to get 18.5% photon detection efficiency at 905 nanometers (nm).



Oct-2019: Measurement Specialties, a subsidiary of TE Connectivity took over the Silicon Microstructures from Elmos Semiconductor AG, a manufacturer of semiconductor products based in Germany. Under this acquisition, SMI’s micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor technology design and manufacturing capabilities integrate with the operational scale, current sensors technologies, and customer base of TE, which further helped in developing more exhaustive global sensing solutions offering for customers.



Jun-2019: Excelitas Technologies launched its new solutions for cytometry applications. These solutions include eliXTM Si APD Module, iFLEX-Viper 4-Line Laser Engine, and iFLEX-iRIS Compact Diode CLM Lasers and Single-Mode Fibers.



May-2019: KETEK silicon photomultipliers came into a partnership with APT, a distributor based in UK and Ireland. The partnership aimed to distribute a range of Silicon Photomultipliers (SiPMs) of KETEK GmbH.



Mar-2018: ON Semiconductor Corporation acquired SensL Technologies Ltd., a manufacturer of low light detection and measurement systems. This acquisition helped the company to become a market leader in automotive sensing applications for ADAS and autonomous driving with higher capabilities in radar, imaging, and LiDAR.



