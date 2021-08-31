New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile C-Arm Market, By Type, By Technology, By Application, By End Users, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131109/?utm_source=GNW



Global mobile c-arm market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period, 2022-2026, on account of surging demand for minimally invasive surgeries along with the rising investments to upgrade the imaging systems and related medical devices with the technological advancements.Moreover, rising demand for early diagnosis and treatment procedure for the patients is expected to drive the growth of the global mobile c-arm market in the upcoming five years.



Geriatric population is more susceptible to the chronic diseases, target diseases, and various other kind of trauma along with the children population below the age of seven, the increase in these population is anticipated to support the growth of the market in the next five years.Financial investments in the research and development of the medical devices are expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period, until 2026.



Furthermore, technologically advanced medical devices are flooding the market and advanced mobile c-arms have the opportunity to provide more efficient diagnosis and treatments for the patients thereby supporting the growth of the global mobile c-arm market in the next five years. The development of novel products offering consumer-centric features such as 3D imaging, radiation dose optimization, robotic movements, and enhanced imaging quality, among others, and establishment of hybrid operating rooms are bolstering the growth of global mobile c-arm market.

The global mobile c-arm market is segmented by product type, technology, application, end users, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is majorly divided into full size c-arm and mini size c-arm.



Full size c-arm imaging system is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and assert its dominance over the market in the forecast period on the account of its multiple usage and applications.Moreover, although mobile c-arm imaging systems are compatible and easily movable, they are advantageous in the terms of lighter weight and easy maneuverability.



Furthermore, these medical devices are available in the market from a longer time as compared to the mini size c-arm imaging systems. Also, presence of multiple axes angle that are motorized, makes the device movement easy and more comfortable for the patient.

Holding the major shares of the market are EUROCOLUMBUS S.R.L., Hitachi Medical Systems, Ortho Scan, Inc., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Toshiba Medical Systems, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Corporation, Siemens AG, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, among others. Market players are actively involved with the research and development of the technologically advanced medical devices like mobile c-arms. The surge in the demand for minimally invasive surgical and diagnostic instruments and medical devices, are influencing the research institutes to maneuver efficient and effective medical devices. Other strategic recommendations include partnerships, and deals among the market players.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global mobile c-arm market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



