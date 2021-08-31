New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Probe Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131422/?utm_source=GNW

Network probe will help the company to understand which protocols are being utilized on your network, which hosts are sending and receiving data, the location of the traffic, and when all this occurs.



As companies are switching towards the cloud and adopting the latest technologies, the method with which they develop and establish network frameworks should also evolve. The potential of the networks in business processes and business efficiencies is growing with each day, and with the optimistic correlation, the requirements of dynamic businesses are expanding the size and complexity of networks. As the complications of the business networks are increasing, network operation teams are compelled to install various tools to get visibility and control in order to do the management of their networks. Network probe provides integrated methods for managing complicated networks.



There is a swift growth in device interconnectivity and virtualization technology because of the increasing adoption of the improved technologies in the market. It further results in the growing number of cyber-attack cases and security issues leads to the requirement for a suitable mechanism for network performance and security testing.



Thus, several companies have begun to deploy network probes to offer in-depth network visibility into the network infrastructure. It is because network probe solutions deliver security to wired & wireless networking, and complete network security, which helps in decreasing the threats or cases of cyber-attacks. This further augments the growth of the network probe market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact



Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, numerous nations have imposed stringent lockdown, shutdowns, and movement restrictions with an aim to curb the transmission of this deadly virus. The onsite installation of network probe tools is majorly hampered due to the shutdowns of borders, strict lockdown norms, and disruptions in supply chains. Business efficiency and employee productivity have also been negatively affected by the global pandemic. The demand and traffic of the internet have increased substantially due to the high adoption of work-from-home culture by many individuals because of the lockdown norms in various nations. Owing to this, there is a surge in the requirements for network probe solutions to manage the increasing network traffic and the growing number of network attacks. Therefore, the market would witness bright prospects post the pandemic.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The solution component of the network probe market would showcase a major CAGR during the forecast period. Network probe is capable of delivering total, real-time visibility into companies’ network traffic that includes encrypted and evasive traffic. With the help of network probe, the administrators become empowered to manage network and application problems by accurately identifying the reasons for slowdowns, downtime, and bottlenecks.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. On the basis of the deployment model, the On-premises segment would emerge as a leading segment in the market during the forecast period. In the on-premises deployment model, the metadata is recorded by sensors installed in remotely located units throughout the network. All aspects like setup, configuration, maintenance, and installation of solutions are managed on a local basis on the premises of end-users. This kind of deployment solution provided offline data analytics and package filtering and offers superior control over systems and data.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment would showcase a promising growth rate throughout the forecast period. These companies face many challenges due to a lower budget for network infrastructure, in spite of developments in technologies. Though, with the high accessibility of low-cost cloud services, SMEs have switched towards digital transformation so as to take advantage of the latest technologies like cloud, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and Software-Defined Networking (SDN).



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Service Providers, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Others. With the growing developments in network monitoring devices, network probe solution vendors have begun to provide end-to-end network prove solutions, combined with network security features, to harness the ability of the flow-based technology, and track & analyse network traffic. Using network probes, SMEs can protect themselves from digital intruders. Moreover, network probe is highly beneficial for SMEs as it assists in network monitoring, and real-time network visibility and analysis to enhance network performance, and offer network security and privacy.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia pacific network probe market would witness robust strong during the forecast years. The Asia Pacific is considered to be one of the fastest emerging regions in the world. With the increasing number of latest technologies, there is a gradual development in the amount of data traffic within a company’s networks. Due to this, the number of cyber-attacks like a virus, malware, and DoS on enterprise networks has significantly increased, resulting in the high demand for network probe solutions among organizations in the region, particularly in the fastest-growing countries like Japan, China, and India.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. and IBM Corporation are the forerunners in the Network Probe Market. Companies such as Catchpoint Systems, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., AppNeta, NEC Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SolarWinds Corporation, NetScout Systems, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC, AppNeta, and Catchpoint Systems, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Network Probe Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2021: Micro Focus came into partnership with RAH Infotech, India’s technology distributor. This partnership aims to assist companies in India to initiate their digitalization journeys and develop more agile, cybersecurity & analytics-driven companies. In this partnership, RAH Infotech would leverage its pan-India distribution network to implement Micro Focus’s whole portfolio of technology solutions across Security, Hybrid IT, Enterprise DevOps, and Predictive Analytics.



May-2021: Catchpoint came into collaboration with Google Cloud. This collaboration aims to enable IT teams, to achieve user-centric visibility into the availability, performance, and health of applications & infrastructure operating on Google Cloud. The addition of Catchpoint’s distinct global digital experience insights generated by the biggest global monitoring network in the world, to the prevailing visibility offered by Google Cloud’s partner ecosystem, removes the visibility gaps, which have long plagued companies.



Apr-2021: SolarWinds formed a partnership with DNSFilter, provider of industry-leading DNS threat protection and content filtering. This partnership aims to assist MSPs to protect users from online security risks with improved DNS technology. Under this partnership, DNSFilter would combine its cloud-based security solution with N-Central to offer MSPs with risk protection & content filtering.



Apr-2021: Broadcom entered into collaboration with Google Cloud. This collaboration aims to boost advancements and reinforce cloud services integration in the key software franchises of Broadcom. In this partnership, Broadcom would provide its portfolio of safety and enterprise operations software on Google Cloud, allowing companies to implement Broadcom solutions in security, DevOps, and more on Google Cloud’s trusted and global infrastructure.



Apr-2021: NEC Corporation entered into a Global System Integrator Agreement (GSIA) with Cisco. This agreement aimed to boost the implementation of innovative 5G IP transport network solutions across the globe. In this agreement, both the companies would collaboratively drive the latest business opportunities for 5G. In addition, NEC group companies would operate closely with Cisco to support NEC’s ecosystem with optimized IP metro/access transport & edge cloud computing solutions. Moreover, Cisco would support NEC’s user engagements by providing best-in-class products, proposals, and execution support.



Mar-2021: NetScout came into collaboration with Amazon, an American multinational technology company. Under this collaboration, Amazon has expanded its Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) Traffic Mirroring to complement additional options of non-Nitro EC2 instance types. The expanded VPC Traffic Mirroring helps in EC2 instances, which allow NetScout to deliver end-to-end visibility for safety and service assurance of applications & services operating in AWS.



Jan-2021: Nokia entered into a partnership with Tele2, a European telecommunications operator. This partnership aimed to boost Nokia’s digitalization with distributed cloud core. Under this partnership, Nokia would offer NetAct Network Management System to further safeguard, scale, and automate network management operations.



Jan-2021: AppNeta expanded its Global Monitoring capabilities by releasing the Microsoft Teams performance monitoring. The latest features offer Microsoft Teams customers a deep understanding of performance from the end-user perspective, which assists customers to patch a crucial visibility gap in the performance of their Teams application & IP address.



Dec-2020: NetScout extended its partnership with Vodafone, a British multinational telecommunications company. This expansion aimed to leverage NetScout’s InfiniStreamNG platform to assist in offering real-time, end-to-end visibility over Vodafone’s hybrid environment.



Dec-2020: IBM collaborated with AWS, a comprehensive, evolving cloud computing platform. This collaboration aimed to assist customers to streamline and extend their security visibility over AWS & hybrid cloud surroundings. The combination of IBM’s security technologies along with AWS’s security service has expanded visibility and insights into the most important issues over AWS surroundings.



Sep-2020: Nokia formed a partnership with Gigamon, a privately held network visibility, and traffic monitoring technology vendor. This partnership aimed to provide unbeatable network visibility and customer experience solutions to boost 5G Adoption. In this partnership, Gigamon would provide real-time analytics for its global users, offering the network traffic visibility needed by 5G vendors for effortless performance.



Jul-2020: SolarWinds teamed up with Microsoft. This collaboration aimed to combine Microsoft 365 offerings with SolarWinds N-central and RMM. It would provide supervision of devices managed by Microsoft Intune in the SolarWinds dashboard, allowing a single device view, varied management features, and effective reporting.



Jun-2020: NetScout joined hands with Oracle, an American multinational computer technology corporation. This collaboration aimed to assist users to achieve end-to-end visibility for service assurance & safety of mission-critical applications & services over their hybrid cloud environment. NetScout’s vSTREAM and virtual nGeniusONE are accessible via the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, providing Oracle Cloud clients best-in-class application visibility and the capability to use authentic data included in the application & network traffic for real-time telemetry.



Jun-2020: Nokia joined hands with SDN Communications, a leading business-to-business broadband service provider. Under this collaboration, SDN communications selected Nokia’s Network Services Platform (NSP) to offer dynamic control & management of SDN’s services across its IP & optical networks.



Jun-2020: NEC Corporation signed an agreement with Rakuten Mobile. Together, the companies develop the containerized standalone (SA) 5G core network (5GC) to be used in Rakuten Mobile’s wholly virtualized cloud-native 5G network.



Feb-2020: NEC Corporation came into partnership with Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end-user experience solutions. This partnership aimed to offer companies improved performance monitoring & analytics solutions, and also services centered on achieving complete visibility over the cloud, physical, and hybrid networks.



Feb-2020: Catchpoint formed a partnership with EdgeUno, an Internet, Datacenter, and Managed Services provider in Latin America. This partnership helped Catchpoint to expand its geographical footprints in new locations of Latin America



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jun-2021: IBM took over Turbonomic, an Application Resource Management (ARM) and Network Performance Management (NPM) software provider. This acquisition aims to support IBM’s current acquisition of Instana for application performance monitoring (APM) & observability, and the release of IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps to automate IT Operations utilizing AI.



May-2021: Cisco completed the acquisition of Sedona Systems, provider of NetFusion Discovery, the multilayer app platform. Through this acquisition, Sedona NetFusion would automate the management of IP/Optical transport networks providing quantitative advantages for every operator, whether they are mobile, fixed broadband, or enterprise-focused. In addition, Sedona would bring the crucial capability to Cisco in allowing network simplicity and automation.



Sep-2020: Catchpoint entered into an agreement to acquire Webpagetest and Webpagetest.org, an open-source web performance testing software and service. This acquisition aimed to enable Catchpoint to reinforce and expand Webpagetest’s offerings and Webpagetest.org’s global performance testing footprint, by using Catchpoint’s top-class infrastructure, increasing capacity, and enhancing consistency & quality of analytics.



Aug-2020: Cisco took over ThousandEyes, a network intelligence company. This acquisition aimed to bring more digital experience & IT monitoring offerings into Cisco’s key Enterprise Networking & Cloud, and AppDynamics portfolios.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2021: Catchpoint launched WebPageTest API. This launch enables web page developers to develop and introduce quicker web pages with direct & programmatic access to WebPageTest data & test infrastructure.



Mar-2021: Cisco unveiled the latest solutions to boost application visibility and observability. These solutions combine ThousandEyes’ Internet & cloud intelligence with AppDynamics & Cisco’s widely implemented switching line. These latest capabilities bring pervasive visibility and the capability to solve crucial issues over a customer’s digital applications and services.



May-2020: Broadcom introduced DX NetOps powered by Broadcom Silicon, the first AI-driven, high scale operations monitoring and analytics solution. Achieved at the chip level for improved network triage & remediation, DX NetOps provides fine-grain per packet & flow-level visibility to reduce the complicated network congestion.



May-2020: AppNeta launched the latest container-based monitoring capability to enhance visibility into cloud environments. The latest monitoring point, named the c50, is based wholly on container technology and delivers comprehensive visibility into a customers’ crucial cloud & container-based surroundings.



Jan-2020: Cisco launched an IoT security architecture. It offers improved visibility over both IT and OT surroundings and safeguards industrial processes. Cisco’s latest solutions help the collection & extraction of information from the IoT edge so companies can improve the efficiencies to draw better business decisions and boost digitization projects.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution



• Services



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By End User



• Service Providers



• Government & Defense



• IT & Telecom



• BFSI



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• SolarWinds Corporation



• NetScout Systems, Inc.



• Broadcom, Inc.



• IBM Corporation



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Nokia Corporation



• NEC Corporation



• Micro Focus International PLC



• AppNeta



• Catchpoint Systems, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

