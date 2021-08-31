New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market By Application, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131418/?utm_source=GNW

It acts as a surgical procedure which is used for reducing the size of the myomas or uterus by making small pieces to allow the tissues to be eliminated with the help of small incisions (generally 2 cm long or less). Laparoscopic power morcellators are considered as the devices that are commonly used in liver, gallbladder, kidney, and spleen removal surgery. Therefore, they find application in hysterectomy and myomectomy. Hysterectomy is a surgical procedure where a woman’s uterus is removed and in myomectomy, noncancerous growths such as uterine fibroids are removed from a woman’s uterus.



Based on recent publications, it is estimated by FDA that a hidden uterine sarcoma can be there in the uterus in approximately 1 in 580 women who undergo surgery for uterine fibroids. The surgical procedures done by using laparoscopic power morcellators are minimally invasive surgical procedures. This procedure has comparatively lesser risk of infection than open abdominal surgery. At the same time, the post-operative recovery period is also very short. Though, when laparoscopic power morcellators are used in myomectomy or hysterectomy procedures, it increases the risk of spreading unsuspected cancer in the abdomen and pelvis away from the uterus. With increasing age, the risk of unsuspected cancer also increases mainly in women above the age of 50 years.



Covid-19 Impact



The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 outbreak forced global implementation of strict measures to curb the spread of the virus. This led to a drastic cancellation or postpone of elective surgeries including myomectomy and hysterectomy procedures across the globe. During this pandemic, medical device manufacturing facilities, global distributors, and suppliers have been adversely affected in several countries. Though, these postponed surgical procedures are expected to be in pipeline once cases of COVID-19 start decreasing. The laparoscopic power morcellators market is anticipated to revive and grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 has a moderate impact on the laparoscopic power morcellators. This is due to postpone or cancellation of various elective surgeries such as hysterectomy/myomectomy. As many hospitals prioritize the treatment of COVID-19 patients, so they decided to close the outpatient facilities. This was also important to limit the spread of the disease. This, in turn, has restricted the usage of surgical devices in hospitals during the pandemic. However, guidelines were issued by the European Society for Gynecological Endoscopy and the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists that declared that minimally/non-invasive surgery can be performed in case of emergency. As the cases of COVID-19 are decreasing, the restrictions on elective procedures have been released to a certain extent in most of the countries. It is likely to drive the market for laparoscopic power morcellators during the forecast period and the market will continue to witness a considerable growth rate after the pandemic.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Hysterectomy, Myomectomy and Other Applications. The hysterectomy segment emerged as the dominating segment in the laparoscopic power morcellators market. This segment has procured the largest revenue share of the market in 2020. This procedure is the most preferred and the proven permanent solution for uterine fibroids, thus, contributing to the growth of the segment. The hysterectomy can permanently remove uterine fibroids from the body. However, pregnancy is not possible following this procedure. For instance, according to the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Canada (JOCG), in Canada, there are more than 41,000 hysterectomies performed per year. Therefore, the increasing hysterectomy surgeries are acting as a positive factor for the segment growth over the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. APAC region would be the fastest-growing regional market in the global laparoscopic power morcellators market throughout the forecast period. The patient pool who is suffering from various disorders like endometritis, uterine fibroids, and abnormal bleeding is continuously increasing in this region. This has resulted in increased demand for myomectomy and hysterectomy surgeries. All these factors are contributing to the increased demand for laparoscopic power morcellators in this region during the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group), Olympus Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Lina Medical, Nouvag AG, Rudolf Medical GmbH, OWA- Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, and Richard Wolf GmbH.



