Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Hitachi, LG Electronics, Mamibot, Deere & Co, Robert Bosch, Husqvarna, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi, Stiga, and The Kobi Co

The Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market is estimated to be USD 769 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.42 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors, such as a high requirement for lawn maintenance in residential as well as commercial settings have led to be a major driving factor for the robotic mowing market. The constant demand for lawn maintenance also requires the need for labor to monitor the lawn.

However, with the demand for robotic mowing, there can be a substantial reduction in labor cost due to its autonomous mowing characteristic. Moreover, its safe practices related to lawn mowing due to its efficient programming are also favouring the growth of the market.



However, the high prices of the robotic lawn mower along with the repairs costs such as blade maintenance and repairs are likely to affect the market growth. Also, the battery-related issues with short battery life are likely to hinder the growth of the market.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics, Mamibot Manufacturing USA, Deere & Company, Robert Bosch GmbH., Husqvarna Group, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a., Stiga S.p.A., and The Kobi Company, etc.



Market Segmentation

By End User, the market is classified as residential and commercial. Amongst the two, the commercial segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Lawn Size, the market is classified as small-sized Lawn, medium-sized Lawn, and large-sized Lawn. Amongst all, the medium-sized Lawn segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Connectivity, the market is classified as with connectivity and without connectivity. Amongst the two, the connectivity segment holds the highest market share.

By Sales Channel, the market is classified as retail stores and online websites. Amongst all, the retail store segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Technology, the market is classified as smart and non-smart. Amongst the two, the smart technology segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Battery Types, the market is classified as 20V to 30V and less than 20V. Amongst the two, the 20V to 30V segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Honda Motors is launching a range of cordless products with a first cordless lawnmower and a small robotic mower to its Lawn and Garden range - 14th October 2019

iRobot, the robotic solution company has announced its launch of Terra, an intelligent lawn based on Imprint Smart Mapping Technology. - 31st January 2019

