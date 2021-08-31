New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Product Type, By Size, By End User, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131102/?utm_source=GNW



The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.Growing industrialization across the world to cater to the rising need of the population is the major driver for the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete market in the forecast period.



The rapid urbanization of population in search of better living standards and job opportunities is influencing the demand for construction materials for making quality commercial and residential spaces.The rise in the demand for lightweight construction materials as they improve the affordability and sustainability of the house is expected to fuel the autoclaved aerated concrete market growth.



An increase in the costs involved in the construction of houses and the use of lightweight construction materials the reduction in overall cost is expected to influence the market growth.The surge in the demand for green and soundproof buildings is driving the demand for autoclaved aerated concrete market.



Improvement in the economic position of the countries and the rise in per capita income of the consumers is increasing the affordability and thereby fostering market growth. High-end investments for the development of the construction industry and the launch of construction projects around the globe has accelerated the demand for construction materials thereby boosting the market growth.

Global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into product type, size, end user, application, regional distribution, and company.Based on regional analysis, the Asia-pacific region is dominating the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, 2022-2026.



Increasing population coupled with industrialization and urbanization is contributing significantly to the market growth. Availability of raw materials and cheap labor is also influencing the market growth in the region.

The major players operating in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market are Aercon AAC, UAL Industries Ltd., Mannok, H+H International A/S, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Xella Group, Biltech Building Elements Ltd., CSR Ltd., Eastland Building Materials Co. Ltd., Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global autoclaved aerated concrete market from 2016 to 2020

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global autoclaved aerated concrete market from 2021to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global autoclaved aerated concrete market based on product type, size, end user, application, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

Click here to download the sample

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global autoclaved aerated concrete market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Autoclaved aerated concrete manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to autoclaved aerated concrete market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global autoclaved aerated concrete market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Product Type:

o Block

o Lintel

o Floor Elements

o Roof Panel

o Wall Panel

o Cladding Panel

o Others

• Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Size:

o Small

o Medium

o Large

• Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By End User:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Infrastructure

• Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Application:

o Construction Materials

o Road Construction

o Roof Insulation

o Bridge Sub-Structure

o Void Filling

o Others

• Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global autoclaved aerated concrete market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

