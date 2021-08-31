Colposcopy Market revenue to cross USD 250 Mn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Colposcopy Market by Product Type (Optical, Digital), Mobility (Fixed, Portable, Handheld), Area of Diagnosis (Pelvic, Oral), End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of colposcopy will cross $250 million by 2027.

Growing geriatric population is one of the leading causes to upsurge in the cases of cervical cancer across the globe. Female population base is becoming increasingly aware of gynecological diseases including cervix uteri which is followed by a rise in regular checkups and spending on personal health. Also, government initiatives to spread awareness about different types of cancer occurring in women and to reduce the burden of cancer diseases will favor of the overall market growth. Further, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and high demand for early diagnostic techniques are among the key growth stimulants for the market.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2690

The digital colposcopy market will exhibit 4.1% growth rate till 2027 led by its several over traditional colposcopes. The digital video colposcopes are used in most of the hospitals and diagnostic centers among others. It eases the observation and facilitates the diagnosis of the cervix and vaginal disorders. In addition, use of latest technology and integration of platforms or software in digital colposcope is expected to aid the market expansion.

The colposcopy market for fixed segment was valued at USD 42.7 million in 2020. Fixed colposcopes are non-portable colposcope that has a weighted stand with an adjustable arm. The adjustable arm allows the colposcope head to be manoeuvred according to the operator’s comfort. The malignant lesions and pre-malignant lesions in cervix, vaginal tissue and vulva areas have visible characteristics that can be detected through the fixed single magnification colposcopy examination, thereby driving the market progression. However, these colposcopes are less versatile in nature and hence, it is set showcase lucrative industry growth.

The pelvic segment dominated more than 87.9% of the colposcopy market share in 2020 impelled by the rising number of cervical cases along with increasing screening program across the globe. For instance, according National Health Service in UK, nearly 36.1% individuals suffering from cervical cancer enrolled for screening program that include colposcopy diagnosis as well. Thus, the growing demand for cancer along with such screening program in developed countries has boosted the industry expansion during the forecast timeframe.

The clinics segment will reach USD 37.8 million by 2027 due to its increasing number of clinics visits for colposcopy diagnosis coupled with rising patient pool suffering from cervical cancer. For instance, according to a study published in Biomedical and Pharmacology Journal, over 13,200 individuals visited clinics for colposcopy diagnosis in 2019. Among those individuals, about 15% were return visits for colposcopy diagnosis.

North America colposcopy market is estimated to observe lucrative growth during the forecast period on account of the high prevalence of cervical cancer in the region. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 15,500 individuals in North America were diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2020. The prevalence rate of cervix uteri is constantly rising in region. This can be managed by early diagnostics and screening programs helping in the detection of disease at an early phase, thereby fostering the regional growth.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2690

Few notable companies operating in the market Olympus Corporation, DYSIS Medical, CooperSurgical Inc, ATMOS, Karl Kaps, Carl Zeiss, Seiler Instruments and MedGyn among others. The players are focusing on various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches among others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Colposcopy Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2027

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By product type

3.4.2 By mobility

3.4.3 By area of diagnosis

3.4.4 By end-use

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.7.1 Company matrix analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/colposcopy-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.