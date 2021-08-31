New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Serverless Architecture Market, By Type, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131099/?utm_source=GNW



Global serverless architecture market will report double digit CAGR during the forecast period.The rising need to optimize the infrastructure cost of the organizations is the major driving factor for the growth of the serverless architecture market in the forecast period.



Server management in the organizations is required to monitor the apps and activities running on the server and server management is expensive and is a complex task.Serverless architecture does not need to manage servers which leads to lower incurred costs.



The growing need to remove the management servers and the shift to move from CAPEX to OPEX is expected to accelerate the serverless architecture market growth in the next five years.Serverless architecture is easy to deploy, and the codes can be released immediately without taking infrastructure into account and in a lower time than the traditional servers.



With the surge in data generation through various sources and the need to effectively utilize the data, organizations are investing in the adoption of advanced IT infrastructure and obtaining technical expertise to ensure hassle-free workflow in the organizations. The surge in demand from prominent industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, life sciences, retail, and the development of the e-commerce sector is expected to boost the growth of the serverless architecture market.

Global serverless architecture market is segmented into type, deployment model, organization size, end user, regional distribution, and company.Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the serverless architecture market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



The presence of major market players and the strong economic position of the region is expected to influence the market growth. The adoption of industry 4.0 along with the high adoption of the latest technologies by the organizations is contributing to the market growth.

The major players operating in the global serverless architecture market are Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Tibco Software, Twilio, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global serverless architecture market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global serverless architecture market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global serverless architecture market based on type, deployment model, organization size, end user, regional dsitribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global serverless architecture.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global serverless architecture market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global serverless architecture market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global serverless architecture market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global serverless architecture market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global serverless architecture market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Serverless Architecture service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to serverless architecture market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global serverless architecture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Serverless Architecture Market, By Type:

o Automation & Integration Services

o Monitoring Services

o API Management Services

o Security

o Support & Maintenance

• Global Serverless Architecture Market, By Deployment Model:

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

• Global Serverless Architecture Market, By Organization Size:

o Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• Global Serverless Architecture Market, By End User:

o Telecommunications & IT

o Retail & Ecommerce

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Media & Entertainment

o Others

• Global Serverless Architecture Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global serverless architecture market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131099/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________