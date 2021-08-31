Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Report 2021-2027: Increase in Demand for Eco Friendly and Bio Based Products

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increase in polyurethane penetration across various end use industries is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market growth.
Furthermore, increase in demand for eco friendly and bio based products will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in usage of 1,3-propanediol (PDO) in resin application will propel the market growth. In addition to that, increase in research and development activities to develop bio based products will fuel the market growth.
Market Restraints
However, availability of substitutes with comparatively low cost is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global 1, 3 propanediol (PDO) market growth. Lack of awareness will affect the market growth.
Market Segmentation
Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market is segmented into type such as Bio-Based PDO, and Petrochemical-Based PDO, by application such as Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT), Polyurethane, Personal Care, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Synthetic Drugs, Engineering Plastics, Textile Dyeing & Finishing, and Others.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as
- Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC
- Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd.
- Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.
- Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co. Ltd.
- Merck KGgA
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co. Ltd
