Global Organic Farming Market, By Type, By Method, By Land Area, By Ownership, By Crop Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global organic farming market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.The organic agricultural method is in high demand as it is cost-effective and one of the most productive methods for crop production in the world.



Harmful chemicals and pesticides are banned to use in the agricultural field due to their adverse effects on agricultural yield.Farmers are actively using organic fertilizers in place of chemical fertilizers in organic farming to eliminate the risk of consumption of toxic compounds such as polychlorinated biphenyls as they can negatively affect the health of an individual.



The growing health consciousness among the consumers and the rise in awareness regarding the consumption of organic food and its health benefits are expected to boost the demand for the organic food market in the next five years.Supportive government policies and campaigns to promote organic farming and raise the awareness among the consumers to increase the consumption of organic food for their daily intake are contributing significantly to the organic farming market growth.



High-end investments by the leading authorities for the research and development activities to upgrade the existing infrastructure and find new innovative ways to increase the agricultural yield is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global organic farming market growth.

Global organic farming market is segmented into type, method, land area, ownership, crop type, regional distribution, and company.Based on the regional analysis, Asia-pacific is expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



The presence of a large population pool and the rise in the initiatives taken by the leading authorities to promote organic farming in the region are contributing to the market growth. In India initiatives like The Paramparagat Krishi Viaks Yojana, National Programme for Organic Production, Capital Investment Subsidy Scheme under SHM (Soil Health Management Scheme) are encouraging the adoption of organic farming to farmers is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the next five years.

The major players operating in the global organic farming market are Bayer CropScience LLC, ZUWA Organic Farms Pvt Ltd, Camson Bio Technologies Limited, The Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited (IOFPCL), Organic Farmers Co., Picks Organic Farm, Italpollina SPA, BioStar Organics, Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, AkzoNobel N.V., Nalco Holding Company, BASF SE, Terramera PlantHealth, MycoSolutions AG, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global organic farming market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global organic farming market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global organic farming market based on type, method, land area, ownership, crop type, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global organic farming.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global organic farming market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global organic farming market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global organic farming market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global organic farming market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of organic farming providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the organic farming providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the organic farming providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global organic farming market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Farmers, food & beverage companies/ trading companies and other stakeholders

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to organic farming market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as food & beverage companies/ trading companies, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global organic farming market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Organic Farming Market, By Type:

o Pure Organic Farming

o Integrated Organic Farming

• Global Organic Farming Market, By Method:

o Crop Rotation

o Polyculture

o Mulching

o Cutting

o Composting

o Weed Management

o Soil Management

o Others

• Global Organic Farming Market, By Land Area:

o Up to 1 Hectare

o 1.1-5 Hectare

o 5.1-10 Hectare

o 10.1-30 Hectare

• Global Organic Farming Market, By Ownership:

o Contract Farming

o Inhouse

• Global Organic Farming Market, By Crop Type:

o Oilseeds & Pulses

o Cereals & Grains

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Others

• Global Organic Farming Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Portugal

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Philippines

Myanmar

Vietnam

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Paraguay

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global organic farming market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

