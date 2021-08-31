Global Nonwoven Fabrics Markets 2021-2026 with Berry Global Inc., Freudenberg Group, Ahlstrom- Munksjo Dominating

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Non-woven fabrics are innovative fabrics like engineered material produced directly from fiber, bonded together by chemical, mechanical, heat, or solvent treatment. Such produced fabrics have an extensive variety of applications across various industries.
The global nonwoven fabric market was valued at USD 32.76 Billion in the year 2015. Through the forecasted period, the market is expected to show a value difference of USD 17.72 Billion, while a volume difference of 8.34 Million Tonnes.
The superior stretchability & flame resistance quality of the product is expected to impact the market growth positively. By application, the hygiene segment holds a clear dominance in the market, attributed to the increasing birth rate and aging population. Nonwovens are used in the automotive industry to manufacture automobile interiors, cabin filters, floor mats, and seat trims.
The automotive segment is to witness a high usage growth of the product in the coming period, which is to record a CAGR of 8.50%. The growth of this industry in emerging markets of the Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to augment nonwoven fabrics market growth.
The most significant feature of the nonwoven fabric is made directly from fibers in a continuous production line. For this reason, the choice of fiber is very important for nonwoven manufacturers. Raw materials have not only delivered significant product improvements but also benefited people using these products by providing hygiene and comfort. The Polypropylene polymer type accounted for the highest share in the market, which held to more than half of the share.
PET type followed polypropylene to emerge as the second-largest product segment in the global market. It is anticipated to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period, while the wood pulp polymer type is expected to have a highly anticipated CAGR of 6.94%, among the major polymer types. Apart from this, the other segment which includes PA, PC, polyester, natural fibers, biopolymers types of emerging polymer types, is to have a CAGR of over 9%.
Rapid industrialization has resulted in increased pollution levels and leads to serious health problems and environmental hazards. To add to the prevailing environmentally toxic substances, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for single-layer nonwoven fabrics.
The leading segment was valued at USD 34.63 Billion in the year 2020. A multi-layer nonwoven fabric can be produced cost-effectively with improved filtration performance, cotton and other natural fibers are suitable fibers for making multi-layer nonwoven fabric filters. This segment has been showing a steady incline in the market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.85%, in the forecasted period.
Similarly, in terms of technology, the market is led by the spun bond technology, which with dry-laid technology accounts for a little less than 3/4th of the market. Other than these two major technologies, the wet-laid technology is to have a highly anticipated CAGR in the coming period.
The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market both in terms of value & volume, declining in value and inclining in volume. This can be backed by a fact of increasing birth rate in China and India, and the aging population of Japan, which impacted the demand for diapers & personal care wipes. Latin America, along with Middle East & Africa contributed the lowest to the global market, not even to a share of 15%. However, is expected to register significant growth over the coming years owing to increasing nonwoven application in construction and hygiene.
The market studied is fragmented, comprising several large and small players, of which the top 3 players- Berry Global Inc., Freudenberg Group, Ahlstrom- Munksjo, accounted to an approx. of 15% in 2019. The market is extremely competitive, with various leading manufacturers engaging in strategic partnerships to expand their market share.
Other major players in the market include Kimberly-Clark, DuPont de Nemours, Fitesa, Glatfelter Corporation, Lydall, Toray Industries, Johns Manville, Suominen Corporation, TWE Group, Low & Bonar, Zhejiang Kingsafe, Avgol, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Methodology
3. Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market Outlook
3.1. Market Size by Value
3.2. Market Size by Volume
3.3. Market Share
3.3.1. By Layer
3.3.2. By Polymer Type
3.3.3. By Technology
3.3.4. By Application
3.3.5. By Region
3.3.6. By Country
4. North America Nonwoven Fabrics Market Outlook
5 Europe Nonwoven Fabrics Market Outlook
6 Asia Pacific Nonwoven Fabrics Market Outlook
7 Latin America Nonwoven Fabrics Market Outlook
8 Middle East & Africa Nonwoven Fabrics Market Outlook
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Key Drivers
9.2 Key Challenges
10 Market Trends and Developments
10.1 Printing Advancement
10.2 Durable Fabrics
10.3 Biodegradable Fabrics
10.4 Diaper Recycling Technology
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo
11.2 Berry Global Inc
11.3 DuPont de Nemours, Inc
11.4 Fitesa
11.5 Freudenberg Group
11.6 Glatfelter Corporation
11.7 Johns Manville
11.8 Kimberly Clark
11.9 Lydall
11.10 PFNonwovens
11.11 Toray Industries, Inc
11.12 Company Overviews
11.12.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation
11.12.2 Avgol
11.12.3 Avintiv
11.12.4 Fibertex
11.12.5 Fiberweb
11.12.6 Hollingsworth
11.12.7 Low & Bonar
11.12.8 Mitsui
11.12.9 Providencia
11.12.10 Suominen
11.12.11 TWE Group
11.12.12 Zhejiang Kingsafe
12 Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytm7mx