New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market By Vehicle Type, By Equipment, By Display Technology, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131621/?utm_source=GNW

In the automobile domain, a digital cockpit refers to digital interfaces that enable OEMs to address the challenges of an analog instrument cluster. This technology is providing a digital experience in a car with multiple screens, various input means, and a digital experience. There is complete freedom to automotive OEMs, suppliers, and digital interface to deliver a perfectly appropriate example of real-time data. The digital interfaces also offer support to various safety-oriented features such as ADAS.



The Automotive Digital Cockpit market would grow due to the substantial rise in a number of connected cars around the globe over the forecast period. There are a large number of electric components present in modern vehicles. Moreover, this technology would be gaining popularity due to the adoption various new technologies such as IoT, safety & remote diagnostics in connected vehicles, telematics, information, and increasing use of navigation.



The development of various improved systems with latest technology is motivating companies to implement them in their automobiles for better performance. Passenger safety, growing production of automobiles, demand for advanced user experience in vehicles, and rising sales of electric are the factors fueling the global automotive market. The automobile digital cockpit market is benefiting from OEMs’ promotion of digital cockpit functionalities as some of the most advanced features, as well as their adoption in the mid-priced and economy segment passenger cars.



COVID-19 Impact



Because of low automobile sales and new needs, the Covid-19 epidemic has had an impact on the overall automotive industry, resulting in a subsequent fall in market growth. However, an important element boosting demand for automotive digital cockpit solutions is the rising usage of in-vehicle telematics, infotainment systems, safety and pollution sensors, navigation, and the internet of things. Moreover, the growing need for increased vehicle comfort, safety, and convenience, particularly in emerging and developed nations, is expected to drive market expansion over the forecast period. The increased adoption of autonomous vehicle technologies and the developing luxury and high-end automotive segment is also expected to contribute to market expansion.



The COVID-19 pandemic altered corporate dynamics, which is projected to have an impact on the general business scenario in the coming years. Lockdowns enforced around the world to halt the spread of the virus have caused supply chain disruptions and the temporary suspension of production at a number of businesses. As a result, shipments were delayed and production levels were reduced, putting a strain on the auto industry. The market has also been impacted by the decline in demand for commercial and passenger automobiles. On a year-over-year basis, worldwide automobile production volumes have decreased, owing to declines in production volumes in Europe and North America, among other regions. During the phase of the covid-19 pandemic, the automobile sale has been gradually hindered.



Vehicle Type Outlook



Based on Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. The passenger car segment of the automotive digital cockpit market has influenced the growth during the forecast period. The onset of autonomous vehicles and connected car features in passenger vehicles would be the ruling segment due to the rise in demand. There has been witnessed a rise in demand for automotive digital cockpits, so the automotive manufacturers are focusing on providing a great and improved experience to their customers.



Equipment Outlook



Based on Equipment, the market is segmented into Digital Instrument Cluster, Infotainment Systems and Head-up Display (HUD). The head-up display category is expected to grow at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. A transparent display that presents information directly in the line of sight of driver is known as a head-up display. Drivers may acquire all vital information such as speed, navigation indicator arrows, and warning signals without having to look down to the secondary display or instrument cluster with the help of a head-up display.



Display Technology Outlook



Based on Display Technology, the market is segmented into TFT-LCD, LCD and OLED. The TFT-LCD display category acquired the maximum revenue share of the automotive digital cockpit market in 2020. To meet the temperature and durability specifications of all prominent automobile displays, TFT LCDs are extensively utilized in digital cockpit displays. Based on the range of temperature sensitivity in vehicles and the purpose of the display, OEMs utilize a combination of LCD and TFT in displays. Touch screen displays with LCD panels are incorporated in the basic digital instrument cluster and the driver monitoring system center console.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific appeared as the leading region by obtaining the maximum revenue share of the global automotive digital cockpit market during the forecast period. However, this segment would maintain its dominance even during the forecast period. The production and sales of passenger vehicles directly affect the growth of the market region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Automotive Digital Cockpit Market. Companies such as Garmin Ltd., Aptiv PLC, and Denso Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Denso Corporation, Valeo SA, Aptiv PLC, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group) (Harman), Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Garmin Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Automotive Digital Cockpit Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2021: Continental teamed up with Elektrobit, an international supplier of embedded software solutions and services for the automotive industry. Under this collaboration, Continental’s automotive electronics integrate EB’s software expertise, combining Alexa Custom Assistant into Continental’s Cockpit High-Performance Computer with software & integration services delivered by EB. The company’s focus on a substantial improvement in automotive embedded voice experiences, the first of its kind in-vehicle integration of Alexa Custom Assistant, an exclusive solution, which enables automakers to access Alexa’s improved AI to develop their own branded, intelligent assistants.



Feb-2021: Bosch collaborated with Microsoft, an American multinational technology company. This collaboration aims to streamline and boost the development & implementation of vehicle software across a car’s lifetime as per the automotive quality standards. The new platform that would be based on Microsoft Azure and deploy software modules from Bosch, would help software to be developed & downloaded to the control units & vehicle computers.



Feb-2021: Visteon teamed up with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies. The companies introduced a joint initiative to create intelligent cockpit solutions over traditional and electric vehicle applications.



Jan-2021: Garmin signed an agreement with the European government under which it received European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) approval. This agreement aimed to enable installation in over 1,000 single-engine & multi-engine aircraft models. This GI 275 is appropriate as a direct replacement for a range of legacy key flight instruments in the cockpit like the attitude-direction indicator (ADI), multi-function display (MFD), the attitude indicator, horizontal situation indicator (HSI), course deviation indicator (CDI), and engine indication system (EIS).



Sep-2020: Bosch entered into a partnership with Tencent, a Chinese multinational technology conglomerate. Bosch China and Tencent signed MoU, in which they would collaborate on digital businesses that include delivering OEMs with leading smart cockpit solutions, together with generating data value out to provide auto industry and customers value-added services about contents & autonomous driving, in-car system, and co-exploring advanced technologies & business models.



May-2020: Continental partnered with Pioneer, a Japanese multinational corporation. Under this partnership, Continental combines Pioneer’s whole infotainment subdomain into its high-performance computer for vehicle cockpits.



May-2020: Visteon Corporation joined hands with Volkswagen Group, a German multinational automotive manufacturing corporation. Under this collaboration, Visteon contributed its technical expertise & manufacturing offerings to offer the infotainment platform for Volkswagen Group’s latest Nivus model for the Brazil market. Through its latest coupe-style SUV, the automaker introduced VW Play, a pioneering infotainment system for improved in-car connectivity, streaming, and other services powered by Visteon.



Jan-2020: Denso Corporation collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. This collaboration aimed to develop next-generation cockpit systems. To improve this crucial information exchange, DENSO focuses on developing the next-generation combined cockpit systems supporting Qualcomm Technologies’ information & communication technologies that include cutting-edge semiconductors & software solutions build for smartphones & DENSO’s expertise in in-vehicle needs, quality, functional safety, and safety technologies for HMI products.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



May-2021: Garmin International took over AeroData, a leading provider of software-based performance solutions. Under this acquisition, AeroData offers aircraft performance information for more than 20,000 commercial flights every day, which improves Garmin’s position in the flight deck and digital technologies and makes it a perfect fit for AeroData and the users.



Feb-2021: Harman International took over Savari, developer of advanced wireless sensor hardware and software technologies. This acquisition aimed to expand Harman’s connected car portfolio through Savari’s specialization in the development of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) solutions, which leverage 5G & multi-access edge computing (MEC) tech.



Dec-2017: Denso took over InfiniteKey with various key patents and R&D resources. This acquisition offers foundational pieces to create phone-as-a-key technology and boosts Denso’s lead in developing and implementing smartphone-based automotive access, a vital part of the company’s strategy to build a future with frictionless mobility. This kind of technology has become very crucial for automakers, as ridesharing & driverless services progress over the requirement for keys.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2021: Garmin introduced its new updates G1000 NXi for Citation Mustang. These latest capabilities consist of weather radar, improved connectivity, and ADS-B diversity.



Mar-2021: Garmin introduced the latest voice assistant built with Amazon’s Alexa Custom Assistant platform. Drivers would be capable to access all of Alexa’s offerings through Garmin’s voice assistant without any additional steps. In addition, Garmin aimed to utilize the Alexa Custom Assistant platform, which has been automotive-focused.



Feb-2021: Samsung introduced a new version of 5G-based Digital Cockpit. This cockpit transforms a vehicle’s dashboard into a hybrid home entertainment office. The Digital Cockpit 2021 presently being only a concept, however, the objective is to inspire its manufacturing as part of future car models.



Jan-2021: Panasonic Automotive Systems of America released its latest Augmented Reality (AR) HUD. This Panasonic AR HUD system projects 3D, which is AI-driven key information into the driver’s line of sight to assist minimize driver distraction and certainly enhance security on the road.



Aug-2020: Garmin International introduced new improvements to the G5000 integrated flight deck update in the Citation Excel & Citation XLS. The latest software-enabled features involve stabilized approach supervision, steep approach certification & reactive wind shear detection, and also optional takeoff & landing data (TOLD) calculations.



Mar-2020: Continental introduced 3D display for Hyundai Genesis GV80. This 3D display needs no special glasses and shows pointers, three-dimensional scales, and objects. With the deployment of this technology in vehicles, a substantial amount of weight & space-saving can be possible. Further, it utilizes a system called Cross Domain Hub, which eliminates the boundaries among individual screen & control units.



Jan-2020: Visteon Corporation released its new SmartCore, the world’s first production cockpit domain controller with a third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform. This platform was launched on Guangzhou Automobile Group’s latest pure electric vehicle platform, Aion LX.



Jan-2020: Panasonic Automotive unveiled its new fully connected cockpit concept. This technology platform combines Panasonic’s proprietary SkipGen 3.0 in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system with Google’s Android Automotive OS operating on Android 10. SkipGen 3.0 is coupled with the advanced cockpit domain controller, SPYDR 3.0 in the concept vehicle. At the center, the single brain SPYDR 3.0 functions as a hypervisor and is able to drive up to eleven displays.



Jan-2020: Samsung Electronics launched Digital Cockpit 2020. This product uses 5G to connect features in and out of the vehicle and deliver more connected experiences for drivers & passengers alike.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Vehicle Type



• Passenger Cars



• Commercial Vehicles



By Equipment



• Digital Instrument Cluster



• Infotainment Systems



• Head-up Display (HUD)



By Display Technology



• TFT-LCD



• LCD



• OLED



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Denso Corporation



• Valeo SA



• Aptiv PLC



• Panasonic Corporation



• Continental AG



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group) (Harman)



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Visteon Corporation



• Garmin Ltd.



• Toshiba Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131621/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________