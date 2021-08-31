New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Industry, By Therapeutic Area, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131094/?utm_source=GNW



The growth of global in silico clinical trials market in the forecast period, 2022-2026 can be attributed to rapidly evolving advanced medicine and healthcare sector.The clinical trials that were conducted on animals and humans often faced criticism for the harmful effects and depleting conditions that arise due to the trials on humans and animals.



In silico clinical trials are overcomes the disadvantages of them and are considered a better method.The in silico clinical trials saves time, resources, and manages the ethical issues and are thus preferred, thereby substantiating the growth of the global in silico clinical trials market.



This method is financially affordable.The cost of any adverse effect of the trial over humans, is nullified since the in silico clinical trial does not include and human test subjects.



Moreover, rapidly increasing concerns over animal welfare and consistent efforts of human and animal rights and welfare organizations is driving the growth of the global in silico clinical trials market in the next five years. Furthermore, in silico clinical trials are readily approved and authorized by the food and drug administration (FDA) and thus substantiate the growth of the market in the future five years. Also, increasing concerns has rendered a lack human and animal test subjects for the participation in the clinical trials. This method is actively influencing the growth of the market in the forecast years until 2026.

In silico clinical trials are computer simulation method for the developmental and regulatory evaluation of the pharmaceutical or medical devices or therapies.The method is not completely evolved currently but a constant research and development affair would benefit the future advancement and drug discovery.



The trial is often understood by the involvement of computer system to restructure a 3D image of the organs and systems and then applying the trial methods.

The global in silico clinical trials market segmented is based on industry, therapeutic area, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on industry, the market is further divided between medical devices, and pharmaceuticals.



Pharmaceutical sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the segment in the upcoming five years, on the account of rapidly increasing instances of drug development and thus conducted clinical trials.Moreover, the concerns over harmful and adverse effects of the newly developed drugs on the animals and human lives being considered as test subject is substantiating the growth of the global in silico clinical trials market in the next five years.



Medical devices industry is also benefitting and thus registering significant growth in the future five years on the ground of surging demands for the medically and technologically advanced medical equipment and devices for providing best possible diagnosis and treatment to the population.

Holding the major shares of the global in silico clinical trials market are Certara, Inc., Novadiscovery Sas, Insilico Medicine, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, GNS Healthcare Inc, The AnyLogic Company, InSilicoTrials, Immunetrics Inc, Nuventra Pharma Sciences, Abzena Ltd, among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the advanced medical device and pharmacological developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the healthcare industry to provide excellent healthcare services through in silico clinical trials. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global in silico clinical trials market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global in silico clinical trials market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global in silico clinical trials market based on industry, therapeutic area, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global in silico clinical trials market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global in silico clinical trials market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global in silico clinical trials market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global in silico clinical trials market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global in silico clinical trials market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global in silico clinical trials market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to in silico clinical trials

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global in silico clinical trials market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Industry:

o Medical Devices

o Pharmaceutical

• Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Therapeutic Area:

o Oncology

o Infectious Disease

o Hematology

o Cardiology

o Dermatology

o Neurology

o Diabetes

o Others

• Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global in silico clinical trials market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131094/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________