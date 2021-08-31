2021 Education Next Survey Reveals Parental Support for School Covid-Safety Measures Despite Vaccination Hesitancy

Cambridge, Massachusetts, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While a large percentage of parents support Covid-safety measures for students, many are reluctant to vaccinate their children, the 15th annual Education Next survey of American public opinion on education policy finds.

Support for policy reforms, such as school choice or free college, is falling among both Republicans and Democrats, suggesting a sweeping desire for a return to normalcy. Despite an apparent decline in district enrollment last fall, the size of each of the four school sectors—district, private, charter, and homeschooled—has largely returned to spring 2020 levels.

Among the key findings:

Vaccine hesitancy and safety measures. A bare majority of parents say they “probably” or “definitely” would vaccinate their child, while another third of parents say they “probably” or “definitely” would not. Vaccine hesitancy, however, is not clearly driven by dismissal of the threat posed by Covid-19—many parents support measures to protect their children from infection at school. Nearly half of parents favor mask requirements when schools open in the fall, and about a third oppose the practice. A mask requirement is more popular in the minority community than among white adults. Nearly two thirds of parents say high school students should have the option of learning fully online, and nearly half say the same for elementary school students. However, fewer than a third of parents support social distancing requirements at school.

Methodology. The total sample for the survey (3,156 respondents) includes two overlapping samples: a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults (1,410 respondents); a nationally representative sample of American parents, stepparents, or foster parents of at least one child living in the respondent’s household who is in a grade from kindergarten through 12th grade (2,155 respondents). The parent sample includes oversamples of parents with at least one child in a charter school, parents with at least one child in a private school, Black parents, and Hispanic parents. The survey was conducted in May and June 2021.

About the Authors: Michael B. Henderson is assistant professor at Louisiana State University’s Manship School of Mass Communication and director of its Public Policy Research Lab. David M. Houston is assistant professor at the College of Education and Human Development at George Mason University. Paul E. Peterson is the Henry Lee Shattuck Professor of Government at Harvard University, Director of Harvard’s Program on Education Policy and Governance, and Senior Editor of Education Next. Martin R. West is academic dean and Henry Lee Shattuck Professor of Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and Editor-in-chief of Education Next.

About Education Next: Education Next is a scholarly journal committed to careful examination of evidence relating to school reform, published by the Education Next Institute and the Program on Education Policy and Governance at the Harvard Kennedy School. For more information, please visit educationnext.org.

