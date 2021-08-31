New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Guided Radiation Therapy Devices Market, By Device Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131085/?utm_source=GNW



Global surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT) devices market is projected to accomplish an extraordinary growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.The market growth can be attributed to the increasing instances of skin cancer.



The advancing novel technology in radiotherapy for the cancer treatment is further substantiating the growth of the market.Moreover, increased adoption of radiotherapy devices and procedures along with the rising preference for the non-surgical procedures are further substantiating the growth of the global surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT) devices market in the upcoming five years.



Additionally, the technological advancement in the surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT) devices has advantages like patient positioning with real-time feedback, patient monitoring throughout the treatment fraction, and motion management.More technical advancements including accelerated partial breast irradiation, particle radiotherapy, and pediatrics are also actively responsible for the growth of the global surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT) devices market in the next five years.



Although, the high cost of the therapy and the medical device may put a mild restraint on the global surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT) devices market growth in the future five years of forecast until 2026.

Surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT) devices are the medical radiation devices that are utilized for the surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT).The technology positions and monitors the patient’s surface radiation process on the external surface such that the patient’s positioning is apt.



This procedure provides transitional and rotational information of the patient’s skin surface and offers the potential to improve the accuracy of setup.

The global surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT) devices market segmentation is based on device type, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on device type, the market is divided between portable and fixed devices.



Fixed devices are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment on the account of increasing advancement in the healthcare industry dedicated toward oncological treatment and diagnostic processes.Portable devices are expected to register the fastest growing CAGR in the upcoming five years with its added advantage of mobility.



These devices are more affordable, and can be installed in smaller healthcare centers, and clinics too, thereby supporting the growth of the global surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT) devices market in the next five years. Moreover, added advantages include emission of electrons, photons, and other fast-moving subatomic particles, and use of x-ray tubes to build contact between the device and the targeted area in patient’s body.

Holding the major shares of the global surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT) devices market are Vision RT Ltd, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., C-Rad AB, Surface Imaging Solutions Limited, Civco Medical Instruments Co Inc. (MEDTECH, Inc.), Elekta AB, BrainLab AG, among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT) devices. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT) Devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



