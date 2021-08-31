New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131084/?utm_source=GNW



Global rehabilitation equipment market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the world.Increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle to accommodate long working hours is affecting the health of professionals in an adverse way.



Availability of less time for physical activities is giving rise to a number of health problems.High stress is aiding an increase of the trauma suffering patients who require rehabilitation therapy, which is expected to accelerate the market demand.



Need for assistive devices to support the movement of handicapped population around the world is increasing at a rapid pace.High-end investment by manufacturers to increase the efficiency and performance of the rehabilitation equipment and provide more comfort to interested consumers is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



Due to the adoption of marketing strategies by key players, information and updates about the launch of new products is on rise which is propelling the global rehabilitation equipment market. Local government support in several countries to provide financial assistance and subsidies which is expected to fuel the assistive products’ demand in several regions.

Based on regional analysis, Europe is accounted to hold a major market share during the forecast period.Increasing incidences of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population in Europe is fostering the high demand for rehabilitation equipment market.



Supportive government policies for proper handling of patients and provide quality services to patients is contributing to the rehabilitation equipment market.

The major players operating in the global rehabilitation equipment market are Invacare Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Dynatronics Corporation, DJO Global, Inc., Carex Health Brands, Inc., Roma Medical Aids Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Etac AB, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Prism UK Medical Ltd., EZ Way, Inc., Sunrise Medical, Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global rehabilitation equipment market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global rehabilitation equipment market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global rehabilitation equipment market based on product type, application, end user, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global rehabilitation equipment market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global rehabilitation equipment market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global rehabilitation equipment market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global rehabilitation equipment market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global rehabilitation equipment market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global rehabilitation equipment market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Rehabilitation equipment manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to rehabilitation equipment

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global rehabilitation equipment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By Product:

o Daily Living Aid

Medical Beds

Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices

Reading & Writing Aids

Others

o Mobility Equipment

Mobility Scooters

Wheelchairs

o Walking Assist Devices

Canes

Crutches

Walkers

o Exercise Equipment

Lower Body

Upper Body

Full Body

o Body Support Devices

Patient Lifts

Slings

o Others

• Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By Application:

o Physiotherapy

o Occupational Therapy

• Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By End User:

o Rehabilitation Center

o Physiotherapy Centers

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Homecare

o Others

• Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Germany

France

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global rehabilitation equipment market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131084/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________