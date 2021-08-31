New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market, By Product Type, By Technology By Source, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131082/?utm_source=GNW



Global plant based biomanufacturing market will report an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026.The market growth can be attributed to the advancing healthcare capabilities to device treatment from plant based elements.



Moreover, increasing number of pipeline products that are a part of plant based biologics is further drive the growth of the global plant based biomanufacturing market in the upcoming five years.Also, rising demands for the human biologics, and to make these procedures affordable and less time consuming, the global plant based biomanufacturing market is expected to grow substantially in the next five years.



Additionally, recent developments in plant expression vectors, downstream processing, and glycoengineering have established plants as a superior alternative to biologics production. As a next best commercial development in the field of biotechnology the global plant based biomanufacturing market is anticipated to register esteemed growth in the future five years.

Plant based biomanufacturing includes protein manufacturing processes through recombinant protein production.These proteins include protein biopolymers, industrial proteins and enzymes, and therapeutic proteins.



The production processes involve a narrowing diversity of bioreactors for cell, hairy root, microalgae, and moss cultivation. Direct use of cultivated plant cells, whole or minimally processed plants, or plant parts (e.g., seeds, dried leaves) is in development for industrial/bioenergy applications as well as for therapeutics and vaccines and play a vital role in bio-pharmaceutical productions.

The global plant based biomanufacturing is segmented by product type, technology, source, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into antibodies, vaccines, proteins, biologics, enzyme, and others.



Biologics are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the segment in the next five years on the account of changing consumer preferences to more nutritional and herbal products.Consistent research and advancing plant based medicinal nutrient is also driving the growth of the global plant based biomanufacturing market in the upcoming five years.



Vaccines are expected to show fastest growing CAGR in the next five years on the account of rapidly evolving drug development procedures that have plant based recombinant proteins.Also, the recent pandemic situation due to COVID-19 has enhanced the healthcare industry inclination toward finding plant based vaccines for the protection against deadly viruses.



These factors are actively influencing the growth of the global plant based biomanufacturing market in the future five years of forecast until 2026.

Holding the major shares of the global plant based biomanufacturing market are Pfizer, Inc., Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (Nestle), Medicago, Inc., Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc., iBio, Inc., PlantForm Corporation, Ventria Bioscience Inc., Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc., Planet Biotechnology Inc., Zea Biosciences Corp., among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through plant based biomanufacturing. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global plant based biomanufacturing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Global Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market, By Product Type:

o Antibodies

o Vaccines

o Proteins

o Biologics

o Enzyme

o Others

• Global Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market, By Technology:

o Upstream

o Downstream

• Global Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market, By Source:

o Whole Plant

o Plant Cells

o Seed

o Leaf

o Others

• Global Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market, By End User:

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

o Contract Manufacturing Organizations

o Others

• Global Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



