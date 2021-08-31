Outlook on the Portable Medical Devices Global Market to 2030 - by Product Type, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Portable Medical Devices Market 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable medical devices market will reach $99.89 billion by 2030, growing by 9.8% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rise in demand for portable medical devices, increase in geriatric population, growing incidences of chronic diseases, increasing government support, rising R&D investment and technological advancement.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global portable medical devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global portable medical devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Key Players:

Cooper Surgical

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Company

Infineon Technologies AG

Koninklijke Philips N. V

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nox Medical

OMRON Corporation

Qualcomm

Samsung Group

Siemens Healthineers AG

Texas Instruments

VYAIRE

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Monitoring Devices

3.2.1 Cardiac Monitoring

3.2.2 Neuromonitoring

3.2.3 Respiratory Monitoring

3.2.4 Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

3.2.5 Vital Sign Monitors

3.2.6 Fetal Monitoring

3.2.7 Neonatal Monitoring

3.2.8 Other Monitoring Devices

3.3 Diagnostic Imaging Devices

3.3.1 X-ray

3.3.2 Computed Tomography (CT)

3.3.3 Endoscope

3.3.4 Ultrasound

3.4 Therapeutic Devices

3.4.1 Insulin Pump

3.4.2 Image-guided Therapy Systems

3.4.3 Nebulizer

3.4.4 Oxygen Concentrator

3.5 Fitness & Wellness Devices



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Cardiology

4.3 Neurology

4.4 Gastrointestinal

4.5 Orthopedics

4.6 Urology

4.7 Gynecology

4.8 Respiratory

4.9 Other Applications



5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Hospitals & Surgical Centers

5.3 Clinics

5.4 Household

5.5 Other End Users



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 U.K.

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Cooper Surgical

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Company

Infineon Technologies AG

Koninklijke Philips N. V

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nox Medical

OMRON Corporation

Qualcomm

Samsung Group

Siemens Healthineers AG

Texas Instruments

VYAIRE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/izd8o7