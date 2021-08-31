New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quality Management Software Market By Solution Type, By Enterprise Size, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131536/?utm_source=GNW

This management is possible by monitoring & regulating the processes and products for constant quality assurance, minimizing the quality gap between the manufacturing practices & end-product expectations, tracing of deviations, and make sure about the compliances. In addition, the quality management software market is estimated to register a swift growth due to the growing improvements in the capabilities of the solutions by using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools.



The market of quality management software is witnessing an increasing adoption around the world because it helps in streamlining various business processes. Quality management software provides several solutions, which helps companies to gain operational efficiency that further minimizes the overall costs. Additionally, this software also enables companies to fulfil the norms and regulations, which is estimated to augment the growth of the market. Though, one of the barriers to the growth of the global quality management software market is the high installation’s cost attached to the quality management software.



COVID 19 Impact



The global COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the transport & logistics and manufacturing sectors. The temporary shutdown of production units and ban on the trading of several non-essential goods & services is projected to negatively impact the quality management software market in the short term. Though, people around the world have shifted to the internet for doing their online shopping, which are leading to the swift growth of the business-to-consumer markets globally.



The quantities of goods that are shipped have augmented during this pandemic period, with the advancements in the profiles of the goods. Due to this, logistics enterprises have begun fast-tracking their quality, development, safety management standards, and various growth strategies with considerable investments in assets, e-commerce, and people. All these kinds of developments would bolster the growth of the market in the transport & logistics sector during the forecast period.



Solution Type Outlook



Based on Solution Type, the market is segmented into Complaint Handling, Document Control, Audit Management, Non-conformances/Corrective & Preventative, Change & Calibration Management, Supplier Quality Management, Employee Training and Others. Calibration management solution delivers important connections between the related maintenance tasks and the quality processes for restricted life science & high-tech surroundings. These solutions assist in boosting the lifecycle of machinery and saving the revenue of a company by minimizing the number of recalled products. The calibration management solutions of the QMS enable companies to manage instrument calibration processes and related documentation to improve productivity and efficiency.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise (SME). On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment garnered the highest revenue share in 2020. It is due to the high adoption of QMS by large enterprises since it reduces the overall expenses of the firm. There are several QMS providers that have a variety of software offerings for large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. These offerings are specially customized to support the needs of the customers and, thus, play a crucial role in the selection process.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment acquired the highest market share in 2020. There are several big companies that are changing from pen & paper-based systems to more automatic systems due to the increasing digitalization that has fueled the demand for on-premise QMS. Many companies are adopting the on-premise QMS because it is safer and enables easy tailored software according to the customer’s business needs. Thus, it is majorly adopted by companies that are demanding high data security.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Telecom & IT, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Aerospace & Defense and Others. By end-use, the manufacturing segment procured the maximum market share in 2020. This growth is attributed to the strict regulations along with the complicated business processes and integrated business systems. QMS solutions help the manufacturing sector to improve the quality of their product via regular advancements to prevent or respond rapidly to all the situations like product recalls and streamline certification compliance.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Region-wise, North America emerged as a leading region in the quality management software market in 2020. In 2010, the Patient Protection and Accountable Care Act (PPACA) was passed in North America to offer quality healthcare offerings and mandates conformity with quality standards.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Quality Management Software Market. Companies such as PTC, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Plex Systems, Inc., and Cority Software, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International, Inc. (Sparta Systems, Inc.), SAP SE, PTC, Inc. (Arena Solutions, Inc.), Plex Systems, Inc., Cority Software, Inc. (Thoma Bravo), Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, Dassault Systemes SE (Biovia Corporation), Microsoft Corporation, and MasterControl, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Quality Management Software Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2021: Arena Solutions partnered with Quality System Consultants, a leading medical device quality consulting firm. In this partnership, Quality System Consultants would build on its exclusive track record of offering medical device organizations compliant & efficient product lifecycle assistance.



Jan-2021: Arena Solutions came into partnership with Rimsys, a world-leading Regulatory Information Management (RIM) software for medical technology companies. Under this partnership, Rimsys effortlessly combines with Arena’s QMS & PLM solutions by providing product and documentation information directly into Rimsys to manage, develop, and maintain marketing applications like Summary Technical Documentation (STED), 510(k), and Table of Contents (ToCs).



Dec-2020: Arena Solutions formed a partnership with MEDIcept, a leading international medical device and IVD compliance consulting firm. The partnership aims to integrate Arena’s quality management system (QMS) solutions with supporting regulatory, quality management, and engineering services from MEDIcept. Arena QMS users boost the software validation by utilizing Arena Validate.



Dec-2020: Cority collaborated with Verisk 3E, the leading global provider of intelligent compliance solutions. Under this collaboration, the companies integrated Verisk 3E’s substance-level chemical safety data with Cority’s leading EHSQ SaaS platform. Through this integration, companies can enhance regulatory compliance and also manage their most challenging business threats with more efficiency.



Nov-2020: Sparta Systems came into collaboration with Bene Arzneimittel GmbH, a pioneer of medical products in the field of fever and pain therapy. Under this collaboration, Bene selected TrackWise Digital as its end-to-end, next-generation quality management platform. In addition, Bene would deploy the TrackWise Digital portfolio for core Quality processes, Document Management, Complaints Handling, and Training Management to automatize and combine processes that were earlier managed manually.



Nov-2020: Siemens Global Business Services partnered with Celonis, the market leader in Execution Management Systems (EMS). This partnership aims to assist clients by allowing them to optimize their internal processes faster overall section of their companies. By integrating the best solutions from their two companies, Siemens GBS and Celonis focuses on boosting the growth for the users.



Oct-2020: Microsoft partnered with ZEISS Group, a German manufacturer of optical systems and optoelectronics. This partnership aims to boost ZEISS’ transformation into a digital services provider, which embraces a cloud-first approach. Through the standardization of its tools and processes on Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform, ZEISS would offer its users with improved digital experiences, cope up with the shifting market requirements faster and boost its productivity.



Aug-2020: Sparta Systems entered into a partnership with Quartic.ai, provider of the award-winning Quartic AI and IoT Platform for Smart Industry. Together, the companies aim to bring on next-generation AI capabilities for early risk detection at the time of the manufacturing process to minimize product quality effects and allow a near-real-time product launch.



Jun-2020: Sparta Systems teamed up with American Regent, a top-10 injectable manufacturer. In this collaboration, American Regent selected TrackWise Digital as its next-generation cloud platform for clinical, manufacturing, and supplier management.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Dec-2018: Dassault Systemes came into an agreement to acquire IQMS, a leading manufacturing ERP software company. This acquisition helped Dassault Systemes to extend the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to small & midsized manufacturing organization that is seeking a digital transformation of their business operations.



Oct-2018: Arena Solutions took over Omnify Software, a leading provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software for discrete manufacturers. This acquisition aimed to witness rapid growth in the Internet of Things (IoT) and medical device markets for Arena.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2021: Plex Systems introduced its Quality Management System (QMS) that is available as an independent offering. This launch assists manufacturers stick to industry regulations, compliance, and standards like PPAP, FMEA, SQF, and BRC to eliminate costly product recalls.



Mar-2021: Siemens Digital Industries Software launched Teamcenter Quality software, a new suite of solutions. These solutions offer a closed-loop approach for quality management, from designing to manufacturing on the shop floor & back again. Teamcenter Quality assists in keeping product development, quality planning and consistent advancements in processes in synchronization to assist in maximizing the value of change management & configuration management offerings on the Teamcenter collaboration platform.



Feb-2021: MasterControl announced new updates to its MasterControl Quality Excellence solution, the leading life science Quality Management System (QMS) and the MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence solution. This version 2020.3 is accessible to the company’s cloud clients and have features updates driven by users’ own suggestions and provides enhanced collaboration effectiveness, flexibility and more security.



Dec-2020: Sparta Systems introduced TrackWise 10. This launch included the platform’s first artificial intelligence offerings, Intelligent Forms, and the new technology upgrades.



Aug-2020: MasterControl released its newest solution, MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence. In addition, the complete MasterControl Platform is available in 10 different languages.



Jul-2020: Dassault Systemes announced the improvement in collaborative data science capabilities on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Through this improvement, users can capitalize on their data patrimony by participating in the latest virtual twin experiences in which vital knowledge explored in unstructured text data is changed into actionable content & insights.



