Global AI in Computer Vision Market By Offering, By Machine Learning Model, By Function, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The AI in a computer or a computer-enabled robotic system makes it capable to manage information and generate results in decision making, learning, and solving problems. The results are produced in such a manner that they are quite similar to the thought process of humans.



Computer vision is one of the domains of computer science. It is focused on reproducing the intricacy of the human vision system. This enables the computers to recognize and process objects from the presented images and videos in a similar manner like humans. As a huge amount of data is generated on daily basis, it is important to have the application of computer vision. Therefore, it is the key catalyst for the growth of computer vision. The precision rates of object detection have been improving with superior and advanced hardware and algorithms in computer vision. The percentage of accuracy reached from 50% to 99%, so computers are responding more quickly to visual inputs as compared to humans.



The increasing need for automation and quality inspection, growing demand for computer vision systems in non-conventional applications are the major factors driving the growth of the AI in computer vision market. Moreover, the increasing need for ASICs is also expected to boost the growth of the market. Similarly, favorable policies and government initiatives to support industrial integration and adoption of AI into the edge devices are likely to create new growth avenues for the market players. However, increasing security concerns associated with cloud-based image processing and analytics are likely to restraint market growth.



COVID-19 Impact



The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has impacted various industries. Though, it had a negligible impact on AI in the computer vision market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 has caused a major impediment to the export-oriented economies from a regional point of view. It is due to the temporary closure of manufacturing units. For example, the automotive industry of Germany has been rigorously affected because most of the automobile trade in this region takes place with China and Italy. Apart from the issues related to imports and exports, the manufacturing industry growth in Germany has also been hampered by the shutdown of manufacturing plants and reduces speed in operations in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Offering Outlook



Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Software and Hardware. Hardware segment is further bifurcated across Processor, Memory and Storage. The software segment would exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. Software tools in combination with a suite of computer vision software help an individual to interface with a camera and a production line. It automatically carries out location analysis, image improvement, flaw detection, character recognition, symbol recognition, character verification, and several other functions.



Machine Learning Model Outlook



Based on Machine Learning Model, the market is segmented into Supervised Learning and Unsupervised Learning & Reinforcement Learning. Supervised learning segment would garner a higher share of the AI in the computer vision market in 2020. The increasing adoption of supervised learning in different healthcare applications mainly medical imaging and their usage in different sensors and devices that includes modern facial recognition algorithms are likely to promote the growth of this segment.



Function Outlook



Based on Function, the market is segmented into Inference and Training. Inspection, measurement, identification, and locating the product are the major applications of computer vision systems in diverse industries. Apart from it, AI-enabled vision systems have methods of developing novel applications like 3D model building, optical character recognition, retail, medical imaging, automobile safety, surveillance & traffic monitoring, morphing, and augmented reality.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Non-industrial and Industrial. The non-industrial segment procured the largest share of AI in the computer vision market in 2020. In the non-industrial market, the increasing demand for camera-enabled smartphones in both front and rear ends is boosting the AI in computer vision market, mainly in the consumer segment. Furthermore, the industrial segment is likely to grow at a higher rate due to the adoption of modern technologies.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Security & Surveillance, Manufacturing and Others. The Consumer Electronics segment would procure the largest share over the forecast period. There is a growing demand for AI-enabled computer vision systems mainly in consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, and desktops. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the AI in computer vision market over the forecast period. Healthcare would exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. It is attributed to fact that AI-enabled computer vision technology is finding its applications in radiology and medical imaging.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Based on region, North America would garner the largest share of the global AI in the computer vision market. The presence of key market players of AI technology including IBM (US), Google (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), NVIDIA (US), and Facebook (US) in this region is complementing the growth of the market. In recent years, government interventions have been increased due to rising concerns about the security of crucial infrastructure and sensitive data. This has resulted in the higher adoption of AI in computer vision, especially in security applications.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Facebook, Inc., and Google, Inc. are the forerunners in the AI in Computer Vision Market. Companies such as NVIDIA Corporation, Basler AG, and Xilinx, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Xilinx, Inc., Google, Inc., Facebook, Inc., and Basler AG.



Recent strategies deployed in AI in Computer Vision Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Apr-2021: Intel teamed up with John Deere, an American manufacturing company. The companies announced a pilot program, which depends on AI & computer vision to identify defects in manufacturing regarding the welding process.



Oct-2020: Microsoft partnered with SoftBank, a Japanese multinational conglomerate holding company. This partnership aimed to allow developers to transmit data from Arm-based Internet of Things (IoT) devices to Azure Cloud and also enable developers to easily target a wide variety of Arm-based devices such as intelligent computer-vision-enabled cameras, AI gateways, connected vehicles, and intelligent appliances.



Sep-2020: Basler formed a collaboration with Axiomtek, a leader in designing and manufacturing industrial computer products. This collaboration aimed to provide integrated, all-in-one machine vision solutions for factory & machine automation. In addition, the companies also aimed to help manufacturers & system integrators instantly create their own quality inspection applications to make manufacturing processes effective and competitive.



Sep-2020: NVIDIA collaborated with HCL Technologies, an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company. Under this collaboration, HCL joined NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) to utilize the expanded opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space. In addition, HCL also unveiled NEXT.ai, HCL’s AI Lab, aimed at upskilling engineers and architects using AI solutions all over the hardware & software technology stacks, which would improve their offerings to develop AI-led solutions for various HCL customers over various industry verticals.



Acquisition and Mergers:



May-2021: Basler announced a merger with Silicon Software, a globally recognized technology leader in the programming of FPGA processors. Basler acquired Silicon Software in 2018 and operated it as an independent company under the group structure. Some functions like logistics, production, sales, and technical support were merged after the acquisition, and now the other functional units are followed step by step.



Sep-2020: NVIDIA came into an agreement to acquire Arm Limited, a British semiconductor, and software design company. Through this acquisition, NVIDIA would integrate its leading AI computing platform with Arm’s vast ecosystem to make the premier computing enterprise for the age of artificial intelligence, fuelling the innovation and also expanding into big, high-growth markets.



Feb-2020: Facebook took over Scape Technologies, a computer vision startup. This acquisition aimed to support the social media site’s interest in next-generation techs like AI and virtual reality.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2021: Basler introduced a new AI machine vision platform. This platform is based on the artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) services provided by Amazon Web Services. The platform involves a 5 MPixel Basler ace camera with GigE interface & the NVIDIA Jetson TX2NX module. Additionally, Basler’s pylon Camera Software Suite is integrated with the AWS Panorama Device SDK, allowing customers to implement and operate AI/ML applications on edge gadgets with device management and precision monitoring support.



Apr-2021: Xilinx launched the Kria portfolio of adaptive system-on-modules (SOMs), production-ready small form factor incorporated with boards. Kria adaptive SOMs are the latest way of bringing adaptive computing to AI & software developers, which are coupled with a comprehensive software stack and pre-built, production-grade accelerated applications.



Apr-2021: NVIDIA unveiled the next-generation AI-enabled processor for autonomous vehicles, NVIDIA DRIVE Atlan. This product is the latest addition to NVIDIA’s centralized compute roadmap for autonomous vehicles, and it integrates AI & software with enhancements in networking, computing, and security for extraordinary levels of performance & security.



Apr-202: NVIDIA launched a new class of NVIDIA-Certified System. It brings AI under the reach of companies, which operate their applications on industry-standard enterprise data center infrastructure. In addition, this new class involves high-volume enterprise servers from leading manufacturers, which can operate the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software portfolio and certified for VMware vSphere 7, which is known as the world’s most broadly utilized compute virtualization platform.



Mar- 2021: Facebook introduced SEER, a deep learning solution. This solution aimed to register images on the Internet regardless of curated and labeled data sets. Through the major improvements that are underway in natural language processing (NLP) that includes natural language interference, machine translation, and question answering, SEER utilizes an innovative billion-parameter, self-supervised computer vision model capable of learning from any online image.



Mar-2021: Xilinx expanded its UltraScale+ portfolio for markets with the latest applications, which need ultra-compact & intelligent edge solutions. The latest Artix and Zynq UltraScale+ devices can meet a broad range of applications under the industrial, healthcare, vision, broadcast, automotive, consumer, and networking markets.



Mar-2021: NVIDIA introduced new updates to CUDA-X AI Software. The NVIDIA CUDA-X AI is a deep learning library for all researchers & software developers to develop high-performance GPU-accelerated applications for recommendation systems, interactive AI, and computer vision.



Feb-2021: Xilinx unveiled a set of tools & services for AI-based video analytics, gathered within the Smart World banner. The core of this offering is the Xilinx Video Machine-learning Streaming Server (VMSS) that helps use cases that include virtual fencing, facial recognition, traffic monitoring, crowd statistics, and object detection.



Jan-2021: Intel released a facial recognition feature to its Intel RealSense portfolio. RealSense ID consists of an active depth-sensing camera along with a specified system-on-chip involving Intel’s specialized facial authentication neural network. This product includes the improvements in computer vision & neural networks that made facial recognition & authentication more comprehensive.



Dec-2020: Amazon Web Services released Amazon Lookout for Equipment, Amazon Monitron, the AWS Panorama SDK, the AWS Panorama Appliance, and Amazon Lookout for Vision. These five new machine learning services assist industrial & manufacturing clients to implement the intelligence in their production procedures to enhance operational efficiency, security, quality control, and workplace safety.



Jul-2020: Qualcomm Technologies introduced the Qualcomm QCS610 and Qualcomm QCS410 system-on-chips (SoCs) to the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform. The QCS610 and QCS410 are developed to bring top-quality camera technology that includes robust artificial intelligence & machine learning features earlier only available to high-end devices, into mid-tier camera categories.



