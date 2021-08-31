New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outpatient Hospital Services Market, By Services, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131081/?utm_source=GNW



Global outpatient hospital services market will witness significant growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.The market growth can be attributed to increasing number of lifestyle diseases.



Moreover, the growing geriatric population and increasing instances of the geriatric population is driving the growth of the global outpatient hospital services market in the upcoming five years.Additionally high treatment cost for inpatient treatment is inclining the consumers to opt for outpatient hospital services and thus aiding to the growth of the global outpatient hospital services market in the next five years.



The medical devices, surgical equipment, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals are inexpensive at in patient hospital services. Growing number of chronic diseases and requirement of the prolonged and consistent healthcare for the patients is further supporting the growth of the global outpatient hospital services market.

Outpatient hospital services are the healthcare services that are provided to the patients often suffering from chronic or lifestyle diseases. Some of the outpatient service also includes surgical operations that are carried in clinics, and specialty hospitals or healthcare centers and the post-op procedures are carried out in outpatient facilities and often home care settlement.

The global outpatient hospital services market segmentation based on services, type, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on services, the market is further bifurcated into treatment services, diagnostic tests, minor surgical procedures, and others.



The diagnostic tests are expected to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the segment in the next five years on the account of increasing number of diagnostic centers and advancement of technologies that support the early and effective diagnosis of various diseases.Rapidly increasing number of blood tests, urine tests, thyroid tests, and glucose tests are further substantiating the growth of the global outpatient hospital services market in the upcoming five years.



Treatment services are expected to register significant growth in the future five years on the account of the rapidly increasing demands for the efficient and effective treatment in the outpatient hospitals.Advanced technologies have made it possible for the patients to avail healthcare services in specialty hospitals and clinics as mobile medical devices are affordable and accessible for them.



These factors are actively supporting the growth of the global outpatient hospital service market in the next five years.

Holding the major shares of the global outpatient hospital services market are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Aster DM Healthcare Limited, HCA Healthcare, Inc., Community Health Systems, Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, ORPEA Group, Netcare Limited, Spire Healthcare Group plc, among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the medical device and testing kit developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the healthcare industry to provide excellent healthcare services through outpatient hospital services. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global outpatient hospital services market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global outpatient hospital services market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global outpatient hospital services market based on services, type, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global outpatient hospital services market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global outpatient hospital services market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global outpatient hospital services market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global outpatient hospital services market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global outpatient hospital services market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of medical device manufacturers, suppliers, service providers and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global outpatient hospital services market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Service providers, end users, diagnostic centers, specialty hospitals and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, healthcare centers, ambulatory surgical centers and alliances related to outpatient hospital services

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global outpatient hospital services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Outpatient Hospital Services Market, By Service:

o Treatment Devices

o Diagnostic Tests

o Minor Surgical Procedures

o Others

• Global Outpatient Hospital Services Market, By Type:

o Emergency Department

o Urgent Care Centers

o Primary Care Clinics

o Specialized Outpatient Clinics

o Others

• Global Outpatient hospital services Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global outpatient hospital services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

