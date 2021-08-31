New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Furniture Market By Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131535/?utm_source=GNW

Plastic furniture is often developed from polypropylene and polyethylene which provides it with characteristics like lightweight, waterproof, and durable at various degrees of outdoor temperatures and make it resistant to destroy from UV light in sunshine.



Price is one of the attractive reasons to purchase plastic furniture. As PVC is generally produced on a wide scale and can be obtained at an affordable price, furniture created from this material is comparatively inexpensive to furniture made from other materials like aluminum, wood, metal, and others. In comparison to counterparts made from other materials, plastic furniture is extremely durable and reliable.



Wood is an extremely good material for furniture. Though, one factor that discourages many buyers to go for wood is that it is highly vulnerable to termite infestation and requires constant maintenance with varnishing and other chemicals. However, plastic furniture is strong and reliable which makes it durable furniture material. In addition to it, plastic furniture doesn’t require much maintenance as it needs only periodic cleaning with water and a wipe cloth. Because of its material, this type of furniture is the preferred choice for restaurants and other facilities which have outdoor settings. Plastic furniture doesn’t get ruined by exposure to the sun and rain. However, these elements can completely spoil the wood furniture.



COVID-19 Impact



The global COVID-19 crisis has brought various challenges for exporters in emerging and established nations. These challenges observed by exporters of plastic furniture items would stay the same at least for some time, as many states and governments across the globe are trying to curb the transmission of the coronavirus with several steps. On the other hand, the growth of global plastic furniture is inhibited by the imposition of lockdown and curfew measures across the world which has impacted the domestic and international production of plastic furniture. Therefore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global plastic furniture market as sales of market companies have decreased and operations have been disrupted.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Kitchen Furniture, Living and Dining Room Furniture, Outdoor Furniture and Bathroom Furniture. The Kitchen Furniture market dominated the Global Plastic Furniture Market by Type 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.9 % during the forecast period. The Living and Dining Room Furniture market is experiencing a CAGR of 7.6% during (2021 - 2027).



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Commercial and Residential. The residential segment obtained the maximum revenue share of the global market in 2020 and would showcase the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Factors like massive demand from low-medium income population, fast urbanization, increasing inclination towards a playroom, soft and safe children’s furniture, and increasing demand for outdoor furniture responsible for the growth of this segment.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Specialty Stores, Modern Trade, E-commerce and Direct-to-customers. In 2020, the offline distribution channel obtained the maximum revenue share in the global plastic furniture market. The segment would exhibit major CAGR throughout forecast years. Conventionally, consumers are more willing to purchase furniture from the stores to evaluate the product and feel the appeal and size. Though, makers, these days are modifying the way consumers are doing shopping for furniture.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Middle East and Africa would showcase considerable CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing focus of the government on real estate through several residential and commercial projects in order to drive economic development, particularly in Saudi Arabia. This would boost the market demand in the commercial and residential sectors.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cello Group, Avon Furniture Factory L.L.C, Cosmoplast Industrial Company L.L.C. (Harwal Ltd.), Keter Group B.V. (BC Partners), Nilkamal Limited, Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited (Dawood Investment Private Limited), ScanCom International A/S (Jysk A/S), The Supreme Industries Ltd., Tramontina Multi S. A., and Uma Plastics Limited.



Strategies deployed in Plastic Furniture Market



Apr-2021: Keter Group collaborated with UBQ Materials, an Israeli developer of thermoplastic material. Following the collaboration, the former company aims to incorporate UBQ into multiple product lines for garden furniture.



Feb-2020: Pil Italica announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with KISAN MOULDINGS LIMITED (KML). In this agreement, Pil Italica got the exclusive rights of marketing and distribution of "Kisan Crest Brand" only for products of the Plastic Moulded Furniture.



Jan-2020: LifestyleGarden, a ScanCom International company introduced DuraOcean, the first mass market piece of furniture made from recycled ocean plastic waste. The new chair is introduced in the UK as a bistro set.



Aug-2018: Tramontina teamed up with Braskem, a brazilian petrochemical company. Under this collaboration, Braskem’s Green Plastic is used as raw material for Tramontina’s Jet and Paco chairs. Braskem’s Green Plastic now in chairs would be launched by Tramontina. Jet and Paco lines use Braskem’s I’m GreenT seal, enabling consumers to recognize products made with Green Plastic.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Kitchen Furniture



• Living and Dining Room Furniture



• Outdoor Furniture



• Bathroom Furniture



By End User



• Commercial



• Residential



By Distribution Channel



• Specialty Stores



• Modern Trade



• E-commerce



• Direct-to-customers



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cello Group



• Avon Furniture Factory L.L.C



• Cosmoplast Industrial Company L.L.C. (Harwal Ltd.)



• Keter Group B.V. (BC Partners)



• Nilkamal Limited



• Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited (Dawood Investment Private Limited)



• ScanCom International A/S (Jysk A/S)



• The Supreme Industries Ltd.



• Tramontina Multi S. A.



• Uma Plastics Limited



