Global Web Content Management Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

It is one of the essential components used for the growth of a company because content marketing is the key to roll out any digital marketing campaigns. By using a web content management system, companies can get a central interface, which allows easy & simple editing of the content and can help in adding various kinds of media before the publication of the content.



Web content management enables companies to be more flexible and also helps them to customize their content through various tools, which fits their requirement. In addition, web content management can be implemented on premise or on the cloud and supports companies to expand their business and improve their brand image. Customer engagement plays a vital role in a company’s growth, which can be improved by implementing a web content management system.



Nowadays, customer engagement is one of the major challenges faced by companies. Due to the emergence of digital platforms, the customers’ expectations have increased significantly and they want to get quick services for themselves. Thus, companies have started publishing the appealing content to retain their customer engagement and provide customized content, which can only be attained by utilizing a web content management system.



COVID-19 Impact



The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost every domain of society. Business & manufacturing units in several nations were closed due to the imposed lockdown as the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing. The fight against pandemic is still on and thus, it would have a significant impact on various sections of society. Moreover, the adoption of work-from-home culture and online classes has boosted digitalization across the world. Every organization has transformed its working through the digital solution, which would augment the growth of the web content management market.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. The integrated solution segment growth is attributed to the capability of the integrated web content management solution to be offered as a component of a suite or platform. It is combined with one solution to deliver numerous advantages to the end-users. All such advantages involve editing tools, personalization, digital asset management, document management, and record retention. Through this, customers can get various data protection offerings out of a single solution.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Website Management, Social Media Management & Access Control, Document Management, Content Scheduling/ Deployment, Workflow Management and Others. The segment of social media management is anticipated to record a significant growth rate over the forecast period. It is due to the factors like the growing requirement of organizations to improve their online presence on various social media platforms by making, publishing and evaluating user posts.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on deployment type, the web content management market is divided into cloud and on-premises. The cloud deployment segment is estimated to showcase a significant growth rate over the forecast period. It is due to the minimum requirement for time & capital, along with the easy deployment option. Such aspects are fueling the global guidelines emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation where social distancing and online shopping is at a peak, which would further boost the adoption of cloud-based web content management solutions & services.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Web Content Management Market by Enterprise Size 2020. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.4% during (2021 - 2027).



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Government & Public Sector and Others. the healthcare & life sciences vertical would register a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. The emerging need to manage patient records and enhanced patient care in real-time over various channels are surging the adoption of web content management solutions and services. Additionally, demand for improved patient experiences and better & quality care for customized treatments in real-time would also support the growth of the web content management systems across the healthcare & life sciences industrial segment.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America would emerge as the leading region in the web content management market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the factors like rising technological improvements and the increasing number of key market players in this region. North America region consists of various developed nations that have high technological adoption rates.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Web Content Management Market. Companies such as Sitecore, Inc., HubSpot, Inc. Upland Software, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adobe, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises), Sitecore, Inc., Progress Software Corporation, HubSpot, Inc., Upland Software, Inc., and Kentico Software LLC.Recent strategies deployed in Web Content Management Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



May-2021: Microsoft entered into a partnership with WPP, British multinational communication, advertising, public relations, technology, and commerce holding company. Together, the companies aim to change the creative content production, starting with the release of Cloud Studio, which is an innovative cloud platform that enables creative teams from WPP’s global network to make campaigns for their customers from any location across the globe.



Jan-2021: Microsoft extended its partnership with SAP, a German multinational software corporation. This expanded partnership aims to integrate Microsoft Teams with SAP’s intelligent offerings of solutions and boost the adoption of SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure. It further helps both companies to streamline their customers’ journey to the cloud.



Oct-2020: Adobe came into partnership with Microsoft and C3 AI. This partnership focuses on providing an integrated ecosystem, which empowers clients to take benefits of the best CRM capabilities together with an integrated ecosystem with Microsoft 365, Azure, and the Microsoft Power Platform.



Sep-2020: Upland Software collaborated with HP, an American multinational information technology company. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to integrate Upland’s Document Workflow Cloud solutions into HP Workpath to advance the flow of data between paper & digital. To meet the growing demand for cloud-based & hybrid solutions, which help in the transform to longer-term remote work, global document-driven solution portfolios like Upland’s Document Workflow Cloud, offer the flexibility & adaptability of companies’ requirements and also eliminate the onsite burden of hardware management & upkeep.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Mar-2021: Upland Software took over BlueVenn, a leading cloud-based customer data platform (CDP). Through this acquisition, Upland users can safely unify their consumer data, unwrapping the insights required to develop omnichannel digital engagement strategies to fuel their business, all from a single vendor.



Feb-2021: HubSpot entered into an agreement to acquire The Hustle, a media company. This acquisition aimed to provide HubSpot more methods to deliver its community of scaling enterprises more valuable content over a wide range of topics and a different set of media.



Jan-2021: Upland Software acquired Second Street Media, a leading audience engagement cloud software platform. This partnership aimed to add Second Street to Upland’s product portfolio that would offer Upland’s clients, the power to create promotions & email campaigns, which increase customer databases, revenue, and consumer engagement.



Dec-2020: Adobe acquired Workfront, the leading work management platform for marketers. This acquisition aimed to bring collaboration, efficiency and improved productivity to marketing teams facing challenges with siloed work management solutions.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2021: Adobe introduced various Adobe Experience Manager Innovations. These innovations enable the rapid development of digital assets for numerous personas via artificial intelligence (AI) & automation, and democratizing access to only the best & quality content across the company.



Apr-2021: OpenText unveiled OpenText Core Content and OpenText Core Case Management. These are the new content services platform from the global leader in information management. In addition, these solutions are multi-tenant cloud capabilities, which are fast and simple to implement and can be customized to fulfill unique lines of departmental, business, and industry requirements.



Oct-2020: Kentico Software unveiled Kentico Xperience 13. This launch is an enhancement in its digital experience platform for marketers & developers with the latest features & updates.



Oct-2020: Kentico Kontent introduced various product improvements. These improvements include a web-specific add-on called Web Spotlight and the latest Collections feature, which assist big organizations to manage and unify their content.



Apr-2020: HubSpot unveiled CMS Hub, a content management system. This system provides security, speed, and scalability to swiftly growing companies, CMS Hub includes two tiers, Enterprise & Professional, providing organizations the freedom to opt a CMS capabilities which are best suited to their stage of growth.



