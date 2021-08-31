New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Imaging Market, By Technique, By Product By Therapeutic Area, By Application, By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131080/?utm_source=GNW



Global optical imaging market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.Several optical imaging technologies are used as diagnostic procedures in ophthalmology sector.



Rise in the aging population is the major driver as with old age immunity system and vision starts declining which requires external assistance and treatment.Also, the tear layers lose stability and starts deteriorating at a rapid rate among the elder population.



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to adoption of unhealthy eating habits such as consumption of junk food and high sugar containing edible items and beverages is contributing significantly to fuel the demand for drugs to ensure effective treatment.Rise in adoption of sedentary lifestyle due to long working hours which ultimately leaves less time for physical activities is starting to adversely affect the health condition of people.



Surge in the usage of optical imaging techniques for manufacturing of drugs and preclinical research is expected to accelerate the growth of the optical imaging market. High investments to continue research and development activities in life sciences is another major factor boosting the growth of the optical imaging market.

Global optical imaging market is segmented into technique, product, therapeutic area, application, end-user, regional distribution, and company.On the basis of regional analysis, Asia-pacific is expected to witness fastest incremental growth in optical imaging market for the forecast period, 2022-2026.



Growth of the old age population and supportive healthcare policies adopted by leading authorities is expected to influence the growth of the optical imaging technology in this region. Presence of large patient pool and growing healthcare infrastructure and availability of favorable insurance policies is expected to accelerate the growth of the optical imaging market.

The major players operating in the global optical imaging market are Abbott Laboratories Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Topcon Corporation, Canon inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Leica Microsystems (Danaher corporation), Headwall Photonics, Inc., Optovue, Inc., Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



